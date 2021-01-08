  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Ciena to Webcast Financial Community Event

January 08, 2021 | About: NYSE:CIEN +1.93%


[url="]Ciena[/url]® Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) today announced its expected participation in the following upcoming event with the financial community. The event will be webcast live and recorded. Archived versions are expected to be made available approximately one hour following the presentation of the live event in the [url="]Investor+Relations+section[/url] of Ciena’s website at [url="]www.ciena.com[/url].



23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference


Tuesday, January 12, 2021 @ 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time


Speaker: Scott McFeely, Senior Vice President, Global Products and Services



About Ciena


Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a networking systems, services and software company. We provide solutions that help our customers create the Adaptive Network™ in response to the constantly changing demands of their end-users. By delivering best-in-class networking technology through high-touch consultative relationships, we build the world’s most agile networks with automation, openness and scale. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter [url="]%40Ciena[/url], [url="]LinkedIn[/url], the [url="]Ciena+Insights+blog[/url], or visit [url="]www.ciena.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210108005051/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)