Manhattan Associates Announces Date for Reporting Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

January 08, 2021 | About: MANH +1.41%

ATLANTA, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Associates Inc. ( MANH) today announced it will release its fourth quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, after the stock market closes. The press release will be followed by a conference call hosted by Manhattan Associates' senior management at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time, also on February 2, 2021. Investors are invited to listen to a live webcast of the conference call through the investor relations section of the Manhattan Associates website at ir.manh.com.

To listen to the live webcast, please go to the website at least 15 minutes before the call to download and install any necessary audio software. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay can be accessed shortly after the call by dialing +1-855-859-2056 in the U.S. and Canada, or +1-404-537-3406 outside the U.S., and entering the conference identification number 9296408 or via the web at ir.manh.com. The phone replay will be available for two weeks after the call, and the internet broadcast will be available until Manhattan Associates' first quarter 2021 earnings release.

About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.

Contact: Michael BauerRick Fernandez
Senior Director, Investor Relations Director, Corporate Comms
Manhattan Associates Inc. Manhattan Associates Inc.
678-597-7538 678-597-6988
[email protected] [email protected]
