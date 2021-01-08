  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Paya to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conference

January 08, 2021 | About: PAYA -0.89%

ATLANTA, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paya Holdings Inc. ( PAYA), a leading integrated payments and commerce solution provider, today announced that Jeff Hack, Paya CEO is scheduled to present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 15, 2021 at 10:00am EST.

The presentation will be webcast live, and replays will be available for a limited time under the “Events & Presentations” section on the Company’s investor relations website at investors.paya.com.

About Paya
Paya is a leading provider of integrated payment and frictionless commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiencies. The company processes over $30 billion of annual payment volume across credit/debit card, ACH, and check, making it a top 20 provider of payment processing in the US and #6 overall in e-Commerce. Paya serves more than 100,000 customers through over 2,000 key distribution partners focused on targeted, high growth verticals such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services. The business has built its foundation on offering robust integrations into front-end CRM and back-end accounting systems to enhance customer experience and workflow.

Paya is listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol “PAYA.” The company is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, with offices in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH, Mt. Vernon, OH and Dallas, TX.

Investor Contact:
Matt Humphries, CFA
Head of Investor Relations
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Kerry Close
212-784-5717
[email protected]


ti?nf=ODEyMjIzMCMzOTA4OTA1IzIyMDI1MzI=
3c6447a5-8f2b-4a48-a535-0d256bfc9100

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)