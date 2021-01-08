Engine Media Reports Fourth Quarter, Full-Year 2020 Results; Settles $10.7 million in Convertible Debenture Debt

All figures are in United States dollars unless otherwise stated.

- Fourth Quarter 2020 Revenues of $7.2 Million;

- Q4 Revenue Exit Run Rate of $28+ Million

- Annual Year-over-Year Revenue Growth Rate 163%

- Corporate Realignment Adds Focus and Attention to Core Macro Initiatives

- Application for Uplist to Nasdaq Under Review

TORONTO, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Engine Media Holdings, Inc. ("Engine Media" or the "Company"; TSX-V: GAME; OTCQB: MLLLF), announced results for the fourth quarter and full year ended August 31, 2020.

Lou Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer, said, "The business realignment we implemented over the last few months is already yielding significant cost savings, streamlined product development and improved business execution. We are off to a strong start in fiscal 2021, and our pipeline of new opportunities leads us to expect solid growth this year across all of our businesses. Additionally, our recent acquisitions have made significant contributions, which are reflected in the fourth quarter, where net revenues were up 192%, sequentially, to $7.2 million and up 163% for the annual period on a year-over-year basis."

Results for the latest quarterly period include contributions from the Frankly Inc. and Winview Inc. three-way merger which closed on May 8, 2020.

Extinguishment of Convertible Debt:

The Company also announces that, further to its news release dated December 16, 2020, the Company completed its previously announced convertible debenture settlements (the "Debt Settlements") of an aggregate of principal amount $10,726,393 in outstanding convertible debentures (the "Debt") through the issuance of 1,430,186 units (the "Units") at a deemed price of $7.50 per Unit, with each such Unit consisting of a common share and three-quarters (3/4) of a warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable into a common share at an exercise price of $15 per share for a period of three years. Included in the Debt Settlements was the $3,000,000 convertible debenture that was issued in connection with the Company's acquisition of a 20% equity interest in One Up LLC. The Debt was completely extinguished upon the issuance of the Units. These settlements add $10.7 million to shareholder's equity and reduce liabilities on the Company's balance sheet by the same amount, as well as eliminate the related interest expense. The Debt Settlements were approved by the TSX Venture Exchange.



Recent Business Highlights:

Stream Hatchet co-founder and CEO Eduard Montserrat earns Tempest Esports Business Award for Digital Executive of the Year Eduard Montserrat received the Digital Executive of the Year Award at the 2020 Esports Business Summit in a competitive category that included executives from NFL Gaming and Esports, iRacing, Wizards of the Coast, and Super League Gaming. Montserrat and the team from Stream Hatchet have established the Engine Media company as the industry leader in the measurement of gaming live streaming data across all platforms and provides valuable data insight for gaming publishers, esports teams, and major brands invested in gaming.

Engine Media focuses efforts on its core Esports/Gaming/Media Content Management/Data assets as it sells motorsport publishing businesses Engine Media announced that it has completed the sale of IDEAS+CARS, The Race Media, WTF1 and Driver DataBase (collectively the "Motorsport Assets") to Ideas + Cars Holdings Limited, a third party investment group based in the UK. As a result, Engine has eliminated its funding obligations related to the cost of maintaining and growing these Motorsport Assets and certain accrued liabilities. For the year ended August 31, 2020 , the Motorsports Assets had revenue of $560,000 and an operating loss of $5.86 million .

Engine Media & Panasonic North America: Collegiate Clash powered by Panasonic Engine Media's tournament operations and competitive gaming platform UMG, partnered with Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America to deliver the UMG Collegiate Clash Esports Tournament, an interactive remote-based esports tournament, exclusively sponsored by Panasonic. The tournament featured 11 collegiate esports teams competing in the single-elimination Fall Guys competition for $5K in scholarship prizing. The UMG platform provided end-to-end support including tournament operations, administrations, and broadcasting. Engine Media's leading analytics solution, Stream Hatchet, provided comprehensive reporting across the tournament. This included Stream Hatchet's new Campaign Management solution, which seamlessly integrated Panasonic branding into the broadcast. The tournament was further enhanced and amplified by Engine Media's, Winview, a fan engagement app, giving viewers the opportunity to directly engage with the competition.

UMG & VALORANT First Strike: North America Qualifiers Engine Media's tournament operations and competitive gaming platform UMG, was selected by Riot Games to run end-to-end tournament operations, including player management, laddering and production, for their North American Qualifiers tournament VALORANT First Strike . The tournament generated +500K unique views across all channels and featured some of the top esport teams in the industry such as Faze Clan, TSM, T1, and Cloud9.

UMG & Gears of War: North America Qualifiers In September, Engine Media's tournament operations and competitive gaming platform UMG, kicked off the official 2020-2021 Gears of War esport program, Gears Esport, in partnership with Microsoft's Xbox Games Studio, The Coalition . UMG manages the Gears Esports program from end-to-end, covering program administration, full tournament operations, and the live broadcasting experience on a weekly basis across both North and Latin America . In December, UMG hosted the first of three season Majors, Gears Winter Major, drawing a large and passionate audience, with average viewership of 9+ hours per unique viewer over the 3 day event.

Stream Hatchet & Riot Games: League of Legends Worlds 2020 ("Worlds") Stream Hatchet teamed up with Riot Games to analyze global audience results from Riot's annual League of Legends World Championship Final. This year's Finals match achieved an Average Minute Audience (AMA) of 23.04 million and 45.95 million Peak Concurrent Viewers (PCU). There were 1+ billion hours of competition watched (Live+24) over the course of the tournament. This viewership sets a new record for Worlds and is an indicator of esports' increasing appeal. Stream Hatchet's analytics platform compiled broadcast and audience data across 21 unique distribution platforms in 16 languages.



About Engine Media Holdings, Inc.

Engine Media is focused on accelerating new, live, immersive esports and interactive gaming experiences for consumers through its partnerships with traditional and emerging media companies. The company was formed through the combination of Torque Esports Corp., Frankly Inc., and WinView, Inc. and trades publicly under the ticker symbol (TSX-V: GAME) (OTCQB: MLLLF). Engine Media will generate revenue through a combination of: direct-to-consumer and subscription fees; streaming technology and data SaaS-based offerings; programmatic advertising and sponsorships; as well as intellectual property licensing fees. To date, the combined companies have served clients comprising more than 1,200 television, print and radio brands including CNN, ESPN, Discovery / Eurosport, Fox, Vice, Newsweek and Cumulus; dozens of gaming and technology companies including EA, Activision, Blizzard, Take-Two Interactive, Microsoft, Google, Twitch and Ubisoft; and have connectivity into hundreds of millions of homes around the world through their content, distribution and technology.

