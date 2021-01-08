The Jills Zeder Group Becomes One of the First Real Estate Teams in the U.S. to Sell More than $1 Billion in Just One Year

MIAMI, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2020, The Jills Zeder Group exceeded $1 billion* in sales, becoming one of the first real estate teams in the nation to reach this milestone in just one year, according to REAL Trends data for non-team owned brokerages from 2015–2019. This extraordinary achievement breaks all of The Jills Zeder Group's records and solidifies its position as the foremost expert in South Florida luxury real estate. The Jills Zeder Group sold over 180 transaction sides and listed more than 160 properties, including both single family homes and condominiums, in 2020. The Jills Zeder Group is affiliated with Coldwell Banker Realty in Florida and the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury International Luxury Alliance.

The overall state of the housing market in 2020 led to a mass exodus of buyers from big cities across the U.S. to South Florida, and The Jills Zeder Group elevated its services to lead the movement to work with these clients, both locally and remotely. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic leading to uncertainty in international transactions and a housing shortage in Southeast Florida, The Jills Zeder Group thrived in 2020. They harnessed a hot, rebounding real estate market to assist urbanites experiencing lockdown orders who were looking to relocate to South Florida.

Members of The Jills Zeder Group continue to close many high-profile deals and utilize their impressive marketing approach and technology to close deals on a fully remote basis when needed. Some of The Jills Zeder Group's impressive sales throughout 2020 included stunning properties in Indian Creek Island, Gables Estates, Coral Gables, Coconut Grove, Cocoplum, Snapper Creek, Hammock Lakes, Ponce Davis, Pinecrest, Miami Beach, Fisher Island, Star Island, La Gorce Island, Sunset Islands, and Palm Beach.

In June 2020, the REAL Trends America's Best Real Estate Professionals report recognized The Jills Zeder Group as the No. 1 large team in Miami, No. 1 team in Florida and the South, and No. 2 large team in the U.S., based on 2019 sales volume. This was based on The Jills Zeder Group achieving $644,315,108** in closed sales volume / 148.30 closed transaction sides in 2019, within the "Teams of 11+" category.

The Jills Zeder Group, a powerhouse team of real estate experts, continued to expand in 2020 and unveiled a sleek rebrand, mirroring the group's evolution and standing as the leader in Miami-Dade luxury real estate. The new green and white logo featuring three palm trees represents The Jills Zeder Group's three families: Jill Hertzberg and her children Danny Hertzberg and Hillary Hertzberg, sisters Jill Eber and Felise Eber, and Judy Zeder and her children Nathan Zeder and Kara Zeder Rosen.

"The Jills Zeder Group is a team of consummate professionals who represent the very best in our industry. They excel because they are talented, knowledgeable and provide superior customer care and expert market intelligence. We celebrate and congratulate them on this remarkable milestone."

-- M. Ryan Gorman, president and CEO of Coldwell Banker Real Estate

"Many congratulations to The Jills Zeder Group for reaching this monumental sales figure of over $1 billion in 2020. We are proud to have them part of the Coldwell Banker network."

-- Duff Rubin, president of Coldwell Banker Realty in Florida

"We are grateful to our clients, who helped us achieve the milestone of exceeding $1 billion in sales in only one year. Not only did we accomplish this goal by selling in the Miami Beach and Coral Gables areas, but also in Palm Beach. Our multi-generational expertise and passion for our work are unique factors that have led to our success."

-- Jill Hertzberg of The Jills Zeder Group

"I am so grateful that in this difficult year our team was able to achieve over $1 billion in sales, which is one of our greatest accomplishments. Being one of the first real estate teams in the U.S. to reach this goal, we are extremely proud of our achievement, which is the result of decades of hard work, in-depth knowledge of the South Florida luxury real estate market and providing world-class service to all the incredible clients that we have been so fortunate to work with and have made this record year possible for us."

-- Jill Eberof The Jills Zeder Group

"The year 2020 was a unique year with great challenges, but also with a very strong luxury market in South Florida. We thank all those who worked with and trusted us to keep them safe during the pandemic. We relied fundamentally on regular and extensive virtual meetings among the team members, to ensure our clients' needs were being met in a timely and effective manner. We are humbled and grateful to have achieved sales for the year in excess of $1 billion."

-- Judy Zeder of The Jills Zeder Group

About The Jills Zeder Group: The Jills Zeder Group, affiliated with Coldwell Banker Realty, is comprised of three families, all of whom are major players in the luxury residential real estate business. These families include Jill Hertzberg, Jill Eber and Felise Eber; and Hertzberg's children Danny Hertzberg and Hillary Hertzberg; and Judy Zeder and her children, Nathan Zeder and Kara Zeder Rosen. Prior to The Jills Zeder Group's formation in 2019, the families closed a combined total of more than $5 billion in real estate sales, including collaborating on multiple luxury sales in the Coral Gables market. With offices in Miami Beach and Coral Gables, The Jills Zeder Group specializes in high-end, multimillion-dollar luxury properties in South Florida's most elite enclaves, representing celebrities, Fortune 500 executives, and a diverse international clientele. They offer incomparable knowledge and services to luxury real estate clients. For more information and to contact The Jills Zeder Group, visit JillsZeder.com .

About Coldwell Banker Realty: Coldwell Banker Realty in Florida is a leading residential real estate brokerage company with approximately 80 offices and over 7,000 affiliated sales associates. Coldwell Banker Realty is owned by a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States. Visit ColdwellBankerHomes.com.

*Sales data according to MLS records from 1/1/2020–12/31/20.

**Total volume figure includes both MLS and off-market residential transactions from 1/1/2019–12/31/2019.

National Media Contact: South Florida Media Contact: Leah Wright Durée Ross Coldwell Banker Durée & Company, Inc. 973.437.3084 954.723.9350 [email protected] [email protected]

