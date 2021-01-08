Parents Annual Best For Baby Awards Unveils Top Baby Products In 2021

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) PARENTS, the leading source for busy, millennial moms, today announced the Best for Baby Awards 2021, featuring the top products for babies on the market across categories such as daily life, travel, sleep and feeding. The full list of the Best for Baby Awards 2021 winners appears in the February issue of PARENTS, available now and online at Parents.com/babygear.

"Our team at PARENTS is with you every step of the way to help make informed and confident decisions when purchasing a baby's first essential items," says Julia Edelstein, Editor-in-Chief of PARENTS. "This year's list features both new and classic products that parents are loving because they hold up for the long haul."

This year's PARENTS survey garnered 5,500 responses. Winning products led their categories with one-fifth or more of the votes, and awards were also given to items frequently mentioned in the open-ended write-in answers. Finally, PARENTS' team of editors and experts tested and rounded up their favorite up-and-coming products for the list of new finds.

The complete list of PARENTS Best for Baby Awards 2021 is presented below by category and on Parents.com/babygear:

Daily Life

Best Baby-to-Toddler Seat : BabyBjörn Bouncer Bliss

: BabyBjörn Bouncer Bliss Best Diaper Pail : Ubbi Diaper Pail

: Ubbi Diaper Pail Best Baby Resting Spot : Boppy Newborn Lounger

: Boppy Newborn Lounger Best Changing Pad : The Keekaroo Peanut Changing Pad

: The Keekaroo Peanut Changing Pad Nose Cleaner : Fridababy NoseFrida The Snotsucker

: Fridababy NoseFrida The Snotsucker Best Shower Gift : Honest Co. Diaper Cake

Going Places

Best Stroller and Car-Seat Combo : Chicco Corso Modular Travel System

: Chicco Corso Modular Travel System Best Convertible Car Seat : Graco Extend2Fit

: Graco Extend2Fit Best Baby Carrier : Ergobaby Omni 360

: Ergobaby Omni 360 Best Premium Stroller : UPPAbaby Cruz V2

: UPPAbaby Cruz V2 Best Sound Machine : Hatch Rest+

Sleep & Soothing

Best Pajamas : Hanna Andersson PJs

: Hanna Andersson PJs Best Bassinet : Snoo Smart Bassinet

: Snoo Smart Bassinet Best Pacifier : Philips Avent Soothie

: Philips Avent Soothie Best Swaddle : Halo Sleepsack Swaddle

: Halo Sleepsack Swaddle Best Nap Headquarters : Graco Pack 'n Play Travel Dome Playard

Feeding Time

Best Bottle : Dr. Brown's Natural Flow Options+ Anti-Colic Baby Bottle

: Dr. Brown's Natural Flow Options+ Anti-Colic Baby Bottle Best Nursing Pillow : Boppy Nursing Pillow

: Boppy Nursing Pillow Best Breast Pump : Spectra S1 Plus Electric Breast Pump

: Spectra S1 Plus Electric Breast Pump Best High Chair : Graco EveryStep 7-in-1

Editor's Picks

Bökee Bottle Holder

The Luxe Tour+ Stroller by Zoe

Poppies Teethers

Infantino Activity Gym and Ball Pit

