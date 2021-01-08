  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Cousins Properties Announces Dates For Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release And Conference Call

January 08, 2021 | About: NYSE:CUZ -0.88%

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, Jan. 8, 2021

ATLANTA, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cousins Properties (NYSE:NYSE:CUZ) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter 2020 earnings after the market closes on Thursday, February 11, 2021. Cousins will hold its fourth quarter 2020 earnings conference call on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). The number for this call is (877) 247-1056. The live webcast of this call can be accessed on the Company's website, www.cousins.com, through the "Cousins Properties Fourth Quarter Conference Call" link on the Investor Relations page.

A playback will be available shortly after the call on Friday, February 12, 2021 and run through Friday, February 19, 2021. The number for the playback is (877) 344-7529, passcode 10151322. The playback can also be accessed on the Company's website through the "Cousins Properties Fourth Quarter Conference Call" link on the Investor Relations page.

Financial information will be placed on the Company's website promptly after the earnings release announcement. This information will be available in the "Featured Reports" section on the Investor Relations page. This information will also be available through the "SEC Filings" and "Supplemental Information" links on the Investor Relations page.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments. For more information, please visit www.cousins.com.

CONTACT:
Roni Imbeaux
Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations
404-407-1104
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cousins-properties-announces-dates-for-fourth-quarter-2020-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301203276.html

SOURCE Cousins Properties


