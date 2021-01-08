  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
EXFO to present at Needham Growth Virtual Conference

January 08, 2021 | About: NAS:EXFO +0% TSX:EXF -0.23%

PR Newswire

QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 8, 2021

QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFO) (TSX: EXF), the communications industry's test, monitoring and analytics experts, announced today that CEO Philippe Morin will make a presentation on behalf of the company at the Needham Growth Virtual Conference on January 13, 2021, 1:15 p.m. Eastern time.

Mr. Morin will outline EXFO's investment proposition, market opportunities and competitive advantages to investors online. A webcast of the presentation will be available live at www.EXFO.com, under the Investors section. It will also be archived for a limited period.

IR Calendar

About EXFO
EXFO (NASDAQ: EXFO) (TSX: EXF) develops smarter test, monitoring and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, webscale companies and equipment manufacturers in the global communications industry. Our customers count on us to deliver superior network performance, service reliability and subscriber insights. They count on our unique blend of equipment, software and services to accelerate digital transformations related to fiber, 4G/LTE and 5G deployments. They count on our expertise with automation, real-time troubleshooting and big data analytics, which are critical to their business performance. We've spent over 30 years earning this trust, and today 1,900 EXFO employees in over 25 countries work side by side with our customers in the lab, field, data center and beyond.

EXFO-F

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exfo-to-present-at-needham-growth-virtual-conference-301202801.html

SOURCE EXFO Inc.


