Chubb Limited to Hold its Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, February 3, 2021

January 08, 2021 | About: NYSE:CB -0.35%

PR Newswire

ZURICH, Jan. 8, 2021

ZURICH, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) will hold its fourth quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern.

The company expects to issue its fourth quarter earnings release and financial supplement after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. These documents will be available on the company's investor website at investors.chubb.com.

The earnings conference call will be available via live webcast at investors.chubb.com or by dialing 888-220-8451 (within the United States) or 323-794-2590 (international), passcode 8213691. Please refer to the Chubb website under Events and Presentations for details. A replay of the call will be available until Wednesday, February 17, 2021, and the archived webcast will be available on our website for approximately one month. To listen to the replay, please click hereto register and receive dial-in numbers.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 33,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

