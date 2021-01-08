Announcing AutoCommerce 2021: Exclusive Digital Event for Automotive Brands and Retailers

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable brands and retailers to increase global sales, today announced registration is now open for AutoCommerce 2021 , an interactive, virtual learning and networking event for automotive brands, distributors, demand partners, and retailers on January 19, 2021.

ChannelAdvisor's annual AutoCommerce event aims to provide automotive brands with expert guidance to help strengthen online performance throughout the year. In 2021, ChannelAdvisor's exclusive e-commerce event will take place as a one-day digital conference, showcasing speakers with applicable insights to help automotive and powersport sellers continue to navigate the pandemic. Registrants can access tangible solutions to help increase their brand presence, diversify selling channels, and streamline inventory and order management while leveraging performance metrics that can inform business decisions.

"Automotive brands are seeking new ways to connect with more purchase-ready consumers to help sustain their businesses in the new year and beyond," said Curt McDowell, ChannelAdvisor director of strategic partners and category management. "AutoCommerce is a great opportunity for them to execute their online strategies for adaptability and to target continued growth. We're thrilled to provide attendees with free access to trusted e-commerce experts and ChannelAdvisor's elite automotive partner ecosystem."

ShopEddies Automotive Group, a leading seller of automotive parts and accessories vertical, notes the valuable insights offered at AutoCommerce each year.

"In an extraordinary year, ChannelAdvisor remained a stable fixture in a volatile e-commerce landscape, which is why AutoCommerce has become a must-attend event for ShopEddies," explained Bill Baiden, president of ShopEddies Automotive Group. "With the help of real-world solutions and actionable advice from automotive experts, it's the ideal way to reset and kick start your strategies for a strong performance in the new year."

In addition to virtual networking opportunities, AutoCommerce attendees can learn best practices in selling on marketplaces, engaging browsers through websites and search engines, and leveraging the power of digital marketing tools, including product videos, and much more.

To learn more about AutoCommerce, visit https://www.channeladvisor.com/autocommerce/ .

