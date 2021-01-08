Hasbro Inc (HAS) Chairman & CEO Brian Goldner Sold $4 million of Shares

Chairman & CEO of Hasbro Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Brian Goldner (insider trades) sold 42,497 shares of HAS on 01/06/2021 at an average price of $94.07 a share. The total sale was $4 million.

Hasbro Inc provides children and family leisure time and entertainment products and services which includes manufacturing and marketing of games and toys. It reaches customers by leveraging its well-known brands such as Transformers, Monopoly, and Nerf. Hasbro Inc has a market cap of $13.22 billion; its shares were traded at around $96.470000 with a P/E ratio of 33.72 and P/S ratio of 2.54. The dividend yield of Hasbro Inc stocks is 2.81%. Hasbro Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 2.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Hasbro Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman & CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of HAS stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $94.07. The price of the stock has increased by 2.55% since.

Chairman & CEO Brian Goldner sold 56,663 shares of HAS stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $92.49. The price of the stock has increased by 4.3% since.

