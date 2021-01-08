Rogers Corp (ROG) CEO, President Bruce D. Hoechner Sold $1.1 million of Shares

CEO, President of Rogers Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Bruce D. Hoechner (insider trades) sold 6,600 shares of ROG on 01/06/2021 at an average price of $170.05 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Rogers Corp designs, develops, manufactures and sells engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. Rogers Corp has a market cap of $3.38 billion; its shares were traded at around $181.000000 with a P/E ratio of 583.87 and P/S ratio of 4.31. Rogers Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 18.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Rogers Corp the business predictability rank of 2.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Rogers Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO, President Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,600 shares of ROG stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $170.05. The price of the stock has increased by 6.44% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP Robert C Daigle sold 3,315 shares of ROG stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $157. The price of the stock has increased by 15.29% since.

SVP Robert C Daigle sold 2,100 shares of ROG stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $153.63. The price of the stock has increased by 17.82% since.

SVP Robert C Daigle sold 3,291 shares of ROG stock on 12/11/2020 at the average price of $151.33. The price of the stock has increased by 19.61% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ROG, click here