Nlight Inc (LASR) President and CEO Scott H Keeney Sold $1.6 million of Shares

President and CEO of Nlight Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Scott H Keeney (insider trades) sold 50,000 shares of LASR on 01/06/2021 at an average price of $32.25 a share. The total sale was $1.6 million.

nLight Inc has a market cap of $1.41 billion; its shares were traded at around $35.940000 with and P/S ratio of 6.84. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with nLight Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Scott H Keeney sold 50,000 shares of LASR stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $32.25. The price of the stock has increased by 11.44% since.

President and CEO Scott H Keeney sold 109,162 shares of LASR stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $33.7. The price of the stock has increased by 6.65% since.

President and CEO Scott H Keeney sold 5,000 shares of LASR stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $33.35. The price of the stock has increased by 7.77% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Ran Bareket sold 12,500 shares of LASR stock on 12/11/2020 at the average price of $33.68. The price of the stock has increased by 6.71% since.

For the complete insider trading history of LASR, click here