Modus Advisors, LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, Caterpillar Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Wells Fargo, CSIM Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Investment company Modus Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Caterpillar Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Salesforce.com Inc, NVIDIA Corp, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Wells Fargo, CSIM Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Modus Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Modus Advisors, LLC owns 85 stocks with a total value of $193 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 50,073 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.05% BTC iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 531,012 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.34% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 28,917 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.76% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 57,775 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.9% CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 134,306 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.66%

Modus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $149.94 and $182.21, with an estimated average price of $170.16. The stock is now traded at around $192.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 9,460 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Modus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.05. The stock is now traded at around $528.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 699 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Modus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $42.95, with an estimated average price of $36.58. The stock is now traded at around $40.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,684 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Modus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.17. The stock is now traded at around $266.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 751 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Modus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Carnival Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.3 and $23.57, with an estimated average price of $17.91. The stock is now traded at around $20.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Modus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.04 and $263.71, with an estimated average price of $223.71. The stock is now traded at around $287.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 818 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Modus Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 104.81%. The purchase prices were between $81.43 and $97.19, with an estimated average price of $91.19. The stock is now traded at around $98.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 42,772 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Modus Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 67.49%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59. The stock is now traded at around $236.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 9,713 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Modus Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 43.20%. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $242.81. The stock is now traded at around $220.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,248 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Modus Advisors, LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 20.36%. The purchase prices were between $70.29 and $77.75, with an estimated average price of $74.89. The stock is now traded at around $80.881000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,633 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Modus Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $26.03.

Modus Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.37.