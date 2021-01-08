Trust Co Of Toledo Na Buys BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Amgen Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, Sells Owens-Corning Inc, National Health Investors Inc, BCE Inc

Investment company Trust Co Of Toledo Na (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Amgen Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, Union Pacific Corp, Salesforce.com Inc, sells Owens-Corning Inc, National Health Investors Inc, BCE Inc, Andersons Inc, Cigna Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trust Co Of Toledo Na . As of 2020Q4, Trust Co Of Toledo Na owns 171 stocks with a total value of $409 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: CCI, CONE, SYY, ZTS, WPM, AZN, KLAC, EL, A, CNI, NTRS, PNC,
- Added Positions: IJR, AMGN, UNP, CRM, HD, ABT, CMCSA, AMZN, DHR, COST, TGT, HON, PANW, MCD, MCHP, TFC, DE, NSC, JNJ, JPM, WELL, CL, RJF, FITB, VZ, PFE, FNV, PG, BLK, AEP, PEP, KEY, NVDA, ABBV, APD, EMR, WM, CAT, CVS, WY, LMT, UPS, SLB, BA, TXN, T, SBUX, UNH, ZBH, NVS, MDLZ, RSP, QQQ, ITW, HCA, GD, FB, CME, BRK.B, GLD, SPGI, TJX, GECC, DOV, AMT,
- Reduced Positions: INTC, WMT, ADP, CSCO, XOM, CVX, CI, MRK, LLY, GS, DUK, ALL, MCK, OTIS, RDS.A, AJG, SYK, CARR, ACN, AWK, MMM, SO, WFC, ETN, OMC, JCI, MDT, MA, KMB, IBM, GIS, D, DLR, BMY, ADI, AXP, PM, GE, ENB, TRV, WBA, COP, CSX,
- Sold Out: OC, NHI, BCE, ANDE,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 230,059 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 132,086 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 73,774 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.90%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 54,420 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44%
- Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 84,433 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.36%
Trust Co Of Toledo Na initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $152.46 and $170.8, with an estimated average price of $162.04. The stock is now traded at around $153.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,134 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)
Trust Co Of Toledo Na initiated holding in CyrusOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.65 and $80.72, with an estimated average price of $72.51. The stock is now traded at around $69.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,761 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Sysco Corp (SYY)
Trust Co Of Toledo Na initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.79 and $78.12, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $77.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,787 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)
Trust Co Of Toledo Na initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.07 and $174.35, with an estimated average price of $162.53. The stock is now traded at around $167.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,928 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM)
Trust Co Of Toledo Na initiated holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.44 and $51.03, with an estimated average price of $44.45. The stock is now traded at around $43.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: KLA Corp (KLAC)
Trust Co Of Toledo Na initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $190.55 and $266.94, with an estimated average price of $234.24. The stock is now traded at around $282.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,004 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Trust Co Of Toledo Na added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 77.18%. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $97.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 36,925 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Trust Co Of Toledo Na added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 28.00%. The purchase prices were between $216.38 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $229.9. The stock is now traded at around $236.437200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 16,948 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Trust Co Of Toledo Na added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 34.35%. The purchase prices were between $173.37 and $209.85, with an estimated average price of $199.98. The stock is now traded at around $218.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 14,527 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Trust Co Of Toledo Na added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 32.53%. The purchase prices were between $261.72 and $290.36, with an estimated average price of $274.77. The stock is now traded at around $268.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 12,085 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Trust Co Of Toledo Na added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 24.01%. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $242.81. The stock is now traded at around $220.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 17,677 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Trust Co Of Toledo Na added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 47.21%. The purchase prices were between $41.4 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $48.03. The stock is now traded at around $51.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 40,818 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Owens-Corning Inc (OC)
Trust Co Of Toledo Na sold out a holding in Owens-Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $65.11 and $78.4, with an estimated average price of $73.02.Sold Out: National Health Investors Inc (NHI)
Trust Co Of Toledo Na sold out a holding in National Health Investors Inc. The sale prices were between $54.6 and $71.04, with an estimated average price of $63.73.Sold Out: BCE Inc (BCE)
Trust Co Of Toledo Na sold out a holding in BCE Inc. The sale prices were between $40.22 and $45.95, with an estimated average price of $42.82.Sold Out: Andersons Inc (ANDE)
Trust Co Of Toledo Na sold out a holding in Andersons Inc. The sale prices were between $18.18 and $24.51, with an estimated average price of $22.31.
