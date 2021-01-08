Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII - FT Cboe Ve, SPDR Bloombe

Investment company Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index , Intuit Inc, sells First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII - FT Cboe Ve, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, BTC iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Otter Tail Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC. As of 2020Q4, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owns 43 stocks with a total value of $65 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SPIB, TLT, VSS, INTU, USB, JPM,

SPIB, TLT, VSS, INTU, USB, JPM, Added Positions: EBND, SPAB, SPYG, SPDW, SPLG, SPIP, SPEM, AAPL, VB, VO, MSFT, UNH, ESGU, QQQ, EWX, TGT, GOOGL, BAC,

EBND, SPAB, SPYG, SPDW, SPLG, SPIP, SPEM, AAPL, VB, VO, MSFT, UNH, ESGU, QQQ, EWX, TGT, GOOGL, BAC, Reduced Positions: FLRN, XEL, OTTR, SPY, ECL, GWX, SPMD, VTI,

FLRN, XEL, OTTR, SPY, ECL, GWX, SPMD, VTI, Sold Out: DFEB, BIL, SHYG,

For the details of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/valtinson+bruner+financial+planning+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 520,937 shares, 24.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.49% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 113,308 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.47% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 116,383 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.76% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 71,606 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.82% Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 28,215 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $36.68 and $37.18, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $36.962100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.66%. The holding were 82,270 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68. The stock is now traded at around $150.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 9,175 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index . The purchase prices were between $102.39 and $122.88, with an estimated average price of $113.36. The stock is now traded at around $125.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 2,019 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $314.68 and $381.16, with an estimated average price of $351.93. The stock is now traded at around $371.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $36.77 and $46.73, with an estimated average price of $42.52. The stock is now traded at around $49.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 4,258 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.36. The stock is now traded at around $135.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,481 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon by 107.67%. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $28.08, with an estimated average price of $27.01. The stock is now traded at around $27.926800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 112,048 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 24.66%. The purchase prices were between $74.43 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $81.36. The stock is now traded at around $87.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,089 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 28.76%. The purchase prices were between $176.14 and $208.21, with an estimated average price of $194.21. The stock is now traded at around $212.582300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,473 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII - FT Cboe Ve. The sale prices were between $30.56 and $32.38, with an estimated average price of $31.66.

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.51 and $91.53, with an estimated average price of $91.52.

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $43.72 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $44.7.