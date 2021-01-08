Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII - FT Cboe Ve, SPDR Bloombe

Investment company Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index , Intuit Inc, sells First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII - FT Cboe Ve, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, BTC iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Otter Tail Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC. As of 2020Q4, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owns 43 stocks with a total value of $65 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SPIB, TLT, VSS, INTU, USB, JPM,
- Added Positions: EBND, SPAB, SPYG, SPDW, SPLG, SPIP, SPEM, AAPL, VB, VO, MSFT, UNH, ESGU, QQQ, EWX, TGT, GOOGL, BAC,
- Reduced Positions: FLRN, XEL, OTTR, SPY, ECL, GWX, SPMD, VTI,
- Sold Out: DFEB, BIL, SHYG,
For the details of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/valtinson+bruner+financial+planning+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC
- SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 520,937 shares, 24.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.49%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 113,308 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.47%
- SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 116,383 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.76%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 71,606 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.82%
- Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 28,215 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $36.68 and $37.18, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $36.962100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.66%. The holding were 82,270 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68. The stock is now traded at around $150.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 9,175 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index (VSS)
Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index . The purchase prices were between $102.39 and $122.88, with an estimated average price of $113.36. The stock is now traded at around $125.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 2,019 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Intuit Inc (INTU)
Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $314.68 and $381.16, with an estimated average price of $351.93. The stock is now traded at around $371.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $36.77 and $46.73, with an estimated average price of $42.52. The stock is now traded at around $49.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 4,258 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.36. The stock is now traded at around $135.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,481 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon (EBND)
Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon by 107.67%. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $28.08, with an estimated average price of $27.01. The stock is now traded at around $27.926800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 112,048 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 24.66%. The purchase prices were between $74.43 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $81.36. The stock is now traded at around $87.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,089 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 28.76%. The purchase prices were between $176.14 and $208.21, with an estimated average price of $194.21. The stock is now traded at around $212.582300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,473 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII - FT Cboe Ve (DFEB)
Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII - FT Cboe Ve. The sale prices were between $30.56 and $32.38, with an estimated average price of $31.66.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)
Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.51 and $91.53, with an estimated average price of $91.52.Sold Out: BTC iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)
Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $43.72 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $44.7.
Here is the complete portfolio of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC. Also check out:
1. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC keeps buying