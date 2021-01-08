  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII - FT Cboe Ve, SPDR Bloombe

January 08, 2021 | About: EBND -0.16% ESGU -0.23% VO -0.32% SPIB -0.08% TLT -0.11% VSS -0.45% INTU +0.74% USB -2.09% JPM -0.87% DFEB +0% BIL -0.01% SH +0.28%

Investment company Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index , Intuit Inc, sells First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII - FT Cboe Ve, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, BTC iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Otter Tail Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC. As of 2020Q4, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owns 43 stocks with a total value of $65 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/valtinson+bruner+financial+planning+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC
  1. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 520,937 shares, 24.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.49%
  2. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 113,308 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.47%
  3. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 116,383 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.76%
  4. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 71,606 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.82%
  5. Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 28,215 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $36.68 and $37.18, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $36.962100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.66%. The holding were 82,270 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68. The stock is now traded at around $150.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 9,175 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index (VSS)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index . The purchase prices were between $102.39 and $122.88, with an estimated average price of $113.36. The stock is now traded at around $125.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 2,019 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Intuit Inc (INTU)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $314.68 and $381.16, with an estimated average price of $351.93. The stock is now traded at around $371.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $36.77 and $46.73, with an estimated average price of $42.52. The stock is now traded at around $49.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 4,258 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.36. The stock is now traded at around $135.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,481 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon (EBND)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon by 107.67%. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $28.08, with an estimated average price of $27.01. The stock is now traded at around $27.926800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 112,048 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 24.66%. The purchase prices were between $74.43 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $81.36. The stock is now traded at around $87.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,089 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 28.76%. The purchase prices were between $176.14 and $208.21, with an estimated average price of $194.21. The stock is now traded at around $212.582300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,473 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII - FT Cboe Ve (DFEB)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII - FT Cboe Ve. The sale prices were between $30.56 and $32.38, with an estimated average price of $31.66.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.51 and $91.53, with an estimated average price of $91.52.

Sold Out: BTC iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $43.72 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $44.7.



Here is the complete portfolio of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC. Also check out:

1. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)