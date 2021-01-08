Wedge Capital Management L L P Buys PROG Holdings Inc, Micron Technology Inc, TE Connectivity, Sells The Aarons Co Inc, Citrix Systems Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp

Investment company Wedge Capital Management L L P (Current Portfolio) buys PROG Holdings Inc, Micron Technology Inc, TE Connectivity, Oracle Corp, CDW Corp, sells The Aarons Co Inc, Citrix Systems Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, Accenture PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wedge Capital Management L L P. As of 2020Q4, Wedge Capital Management L L P owns 562 stocks with a total value of $8.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AZD, MU, TEL, LRCX, GLW, STX, LNG, SEE, NVR, TPX, BC, WHR, MCK, WU, UL, CROX, XRAY, AYI, D, WRK, ANGO, CDMO, LAND, SRGA, RE, AVNW, TUP, VNDA, SYK, SIRI, SAH, UMPQ, DIS, OTTR, ENSG, IRWD, ACHC, SSTK, TPRE, SPWH, SVW, ETSY, TRTN, GCO, AMD, BOH, BZH, BHE, BLKB, BLK, CCBG, CL, CNSL, DLX, DISH, FLO, SANM, GHM, INTU, LAZ, MANT, MGI, CNR, NTCT, NTGR, ODP, OMI, PXD, PRGS,

ORCL, CDW, APA, ACGL, GM, USFD, HAL, UGI, CSL, LBRDK, SFBS, EQT, MKL, DHI, LEN, LOW, PHM, ATVI, AMT, AMGN, KMB, TOL, BJ, BWA, DKS, FNB, MAS, OCFC, TSCO, DG, STAG, AKAM, AZO, BBY, BOOM, BEN, HWC, QCRH, STT, ABC, BK, BELFB, CPB, CSV, CMI, DCO, EQIX, GIS, HUM, SJM, JNJ, NYCB, SBNY, SRDX, UNP, EVRG, HCCI, MRC, ECOM, MUSA, VRS, OSMT, DOX, ARW, AVT, BP, BRK.B, INGR, LLY, EBF, XOM, FARM, F, AEGN, JKHY, KBH, LFVN, MDT, MRK, MTH, OTEX, POWL, PFG, PRU, DGX, SLB, STMP, SGC, USAP, WMT, HBI, OC, CPRX, RLGT, HCI, CHTR, TSLA, ELMD, TPH, ZTS, VOYA, HRTG, CNDT, WTTR, MBIN, PRSP, Reduced Positions: CTXS, AMAT, ALLY, APH, ATUS, FICO, KLAC, TDG, TXN, PKG, VAC, MRVL, KEYS, UHS, AIZ, WYND, ETRN, AVB, ATGE, EPR, DOV, ASH, CDNS, LAMR, ZBH, EVR, DAN, PNFP, SLM, QRTEA, AXS, TCBI, ETR, MGP, EMN, FNF, MODV, UTHR, POR, PE, DVA, QTS, UPLD, AIG, DECK, LNC, MSFT, THS, ANTM, AER, DFS, NX, AFG, AAPL, CR, GRMN, ITT, TAP, NVDA, ALK, ADS, ENS, HELE, LH, NRG, RF, SPXC, SMG, WSM, TMUS, CFX, APTV, RXN, OMF, KHC, EQH, AGCO, BAC, CNP, EXC, HP, HOLX, MEI, MSA, NWE, ARGO, PB, PEG, TCF, URI, UNM, JAZZ, LEA, RH, ESI, CFG, FHB, CI, CLH, CCK, LIVN, EME, GNTX, FUL, NSIT, KEY, MOD, MOG.A, NXST, OGE, PH, PLAB, PBH, RSG, RDS.A, TTMI, VZ, WSFS, KBR, ACM, PM, CLW, SBRA, ALSN, SAIC, NMIH, WBT, DFIN, NVST, AMOT, AMP, TREC, BANF, BXS, BDC, CBT, CAH, CATY, CE, LUMN, C, COLB, COP, OFC, CULP, DE, FLIC, GS, SFST, EHC, HIBB, IIIN, IP, J, LKFN, MRO, MCS, MCRI, NWPX, NUE, OSBC, OXM, PDCE, PFE, RS, SASR, SCVL, SP, STLD, SYY, TGT, TBBK, TOT, AUB, GRA, WLK, HOMB, COWN, PCOM, VPG, LYB, HEAR, HCA, LIVX, BLMN, IBTX, TSC, VBTX, GWB, VVV, LBC, CHX, MESA, ACCO, AMG, ATI, AMZN, GNSS, AIT, ARCB, AN, BYD, CAR, CBSH, COST, DVN, DDS, UFS, EMR, EVC, EEFT, FMNB, FDX, FISI, FFIC, FL, GE, GABC, ITGR, HAIN, HVT, HSII, HLF, HRC, IBCP, BCOR, IMKTA, ISBC, LAWS, JEF, LDL, MCBC, MET, MOH, EPM, NWBI, OII, ORI, OI, PCTI, PTEN, PGC, MD, PBCT, PRGO, BPOP, QCOM, RBC, RCII, RCKY, STBA, SYBT, SAFM, SNBR, SCI, SON, SWN, SPTN, THC, UFPT, UFI, VGR, WNC, ZION, SONA, MG, TBNK, SEM, LPLA, REGI, RM, CCS, ATKR, HOME, CWH, AA, NEX, LAUR, PLYM, JHG, MCB,

Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 4,304,359 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.06% Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) - 762,641 shares, 1.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9% Universal Health Services Inc (UHS) - 832,628 shares, 1.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.93% Dover Corp (DOV) - 862,305 shares, 1.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.63% PROG Holdings Inc (AZD) - 1,952,388 shares, 1.22% of the total portfolio. New Position

Wedge Capital Management L L P initiated holding in PROG Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.5 and $54.35, with an estimated average price of $45.77. The stock is now traded at around $43.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 1,952,388 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wedge Capital Management L L P initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.55 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $60.7. The stock is now traded at around $79.190600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 1,001,644 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wedge Capital Management L L P initiated holding in TE Connectivity Ltd. The purchase prices were between $96.05 and $121.07, with an estimated average price of $110.62. The stock is now traded at around $130.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 608,939 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wedge Capital Management L L P initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $328.71 and $511.66, with an estimated average price of $423.29. The stock is now traded at around $506.417500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 148,505 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wedge Capital Management L L P initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.73 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $35.6. The stock is now traded at around $37.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 1,868,595 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wedge Capital Management L L P initiated holding in Seagate Technology PLC. The purchase prices were between $47.66 and $66.31, with an estimated average price of $56.46. The stock is now traded at around $59.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 1,057,504 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wedge Capital Management L L P added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 24589.49%. The purchase prices were between $55.59 and $65.3, with an estimated average price of $59.58. The stock is now traded at around $63.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 1,125,594 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wedge Capital Management L L P added to a holding in CDW Corp by 10701.02%. The purchase prices were between $118.73 and $143.95, with an estimated average price of $131.03. The stock is now traded at around $133.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 541,887 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wedge Capital Management L L P added to a holding in Apache Corp by 1871.78%. The purchase prices were between $7.79 and $16.5, with an estimated average price of $11.76. The stock is now traded at around $16.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 2,964,341 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wedge Capital Management L L P added to a holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd by 77.27%. The purchase prices were between $29.21 and $36.07, with an estimated average price of $32.92. The stock is now traded at around $36.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,776,695 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wedge Capital Management L L P added to a holding in General Motors Co by 349.54%. The purchase prices were between $30.4 and $46.46, with an estimated average price of $39.15. The stock is now traded at around $42.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 858,825 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wedge Capital Management L L P added to a holding in US Foods Holding Corp by 20.04%. The purchase prices were between $20.9 and $34.32, with an estimated average price of $28.74. The stock is now traded at around $34.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,516,955 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wedge Capital Management L L P sold out a holding in The Aarons Co Inc. The sale prices were between $44.29 and $59.45, with an estimated average price of $51.73.

Wedge Capital Management L L P sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $289.82 and $319.68, with an estimated average price of $305.87.

Wedge Capital Management L L P sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $347.92 and $390.72, with an estimated average price of $367.32.

Wedge Capital Management L L P sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $213.94 and $266.25, with an estimated average price of $240.36.

Wedge Capital Management L L P sold out a holding in Murphy Oil Corp. The sale prices were between $7.04 and $13.61, with an estimated average price of $10.02.

Wedge Capital Management L L P sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.