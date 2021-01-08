Diversified Trust Co Buys Square Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Cemex SAB de CV, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Alphabet Inc, NetEase Inc

Memphis, TN, based Investment company Diversified Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Square Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Cemex SAB de CV, LKQ Corp, Sysco Corp, sells ISHARES TRUST, Alphabet Inc, NetEase Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Diversified Trust Co. As of 2020Q4, Diversified Trust Co owns 710 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 622,596 shares, 12.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.42% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 3,253,339 shares, 11.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 181,181 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 1,216,567 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07% Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 339,936 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%

Diversified Trust Co initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $187.99 and $214.42, with an estimated average price of $201.24. The stock is now traded at around $212.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 15,005 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Diversified Trust Co initiated holding in Cemex SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $3.77 and $5.63, with an estimated average price of $4.61. The stock is now traded at around $5.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 312,067 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Diversified Trust Co initiated holding in LKQ Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.51 and $37.25, with an estimated average price of $34.36. The stock is now traded at around $38.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 37,725 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Diversified Trust Co initiated holding in Grupo Televisa SAB. The purchase prices were between $6.31 and $8.56, with an estimated average price of $7.66. The stock is now traded at around $9.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 94,607 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Diversified Trust Co initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $48.52 and $58.02, with an estimated average price of $52.86. The stock is now traded at around $50.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,950 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Diversified Trust Co initiated holding in Allegiant Travel Co. The purchase prices were between $112.73 and $189.24, with an estimated average price of $154.66. The stock is now traded at around $185.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,236 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Diversified Trust Co added to a holding in Square Inc by 599.94%. The purchase prices were between $154.88 and $241.58, with an estimated average price of $196.26. The stock is now traded at around $241.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 38,098 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Diversified Trust Co added to a holding in Sysco Corp by 314.47%. The purchase prices were between $54.79 and $78.12, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $77.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 20,135 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Diversified Trust Co added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 38.13%. The purchase prices were between $77.36 and $99.46, with an estimated average price of $86.84. The stock is now traded at around $89.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 41,725 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Diversified Trust Co added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $85.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 15,844 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Diversified Trust Co added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 26.12%. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.93. The stock is now traded at around $32.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 127,016 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Diversified Trust Co added to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 61.17%. The purchase prices were between $197.75 and $233.2, with an estimated average price of $215.8. The stock is now traded at around $255.447500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,188 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Diversified Trust Co sold out a holding in NetEase Inc. The sale prices were between $84.33 and $97.52, with an estimated average price of $89.79.

Diversified Trust Co sold out a holding in NICE Ltd. The sale prices were between $224.95 and $283.54, with an estimated average price of $243.81.

Diversified Trust Co sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $14.01 and $19.24, with an estimated average price of $16.32.

Diversified Trust Co sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $28.17 and $34.47, with an estimated average price of $30.84.

Diversified Trust Co sold out a holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $156.91 and $174.78, with an estimated average price of $167.97.

Diversified Trust Co sold out a holding in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $34.35 and $34.59, with an estimated average price of $34.45.