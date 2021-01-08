National Investment Services of America, LLC Buys Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Allstate Corp, Sells Danaher Corp, FirstCash Inc, Noble Energy Inc

Investment company National Investment Services of America, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Allstate Corp, Wells Fargo, WestRock Co, sells Danaher Corp, FirstCash Inc, Noble Energy Inc, Virtu Financial Inc, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, National Investment Services of America, LLC. As of 2020Q4, National Investment Services of America, LLC owns 72 stocks with a total value of $56 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GT, IWD, ALL, WFC, WRK, NEM, CRAI, PZZA,

GT, IWD, ALL, WFC, WRK, NEM, CRAI, PZZA, Added Positions: MPC, PNC, TCF, EHTH, AMOT,

MPC, PNC, TCF, EHTH, AMOT, Reduced Positions: DHR, VIRT, LH, AMRK, BEN, BRK.B, LKQ, GPK, RGLD, NEE, AAP, BAC, LECO, TMO, KR, CCI, JPM, HON, CSV, EA, ELAN, WY, BSIG, CFX, FTV, DLTR, UHAL, NOMD, JNJ, LINC, TGLS, GTLS, AEP, OSPN, GMRE, HNGR, OLLI, AVD, SKY, SPB, PZN, AIRG, RMAX, UTI, WBS, KAR, MEC, SAIC, SAND, CMCO, ELY, NWN, MHK, MPAA, CCRN, MOD, CTHR, THG,

DHR, VIRT, LH, AMRK, BEN, BRK.B, LKQ, GPK, RGLD, NEE, AAP, BAC, LECO, TMO, KR, CCI, JPM, HON, CSV, EA, ELAN, WY, BSIG, CFX, FTV, DLTR, UHAL, NOMD, JNJ, LINC, TGLS, GTLS, AEP, OSPN, GMRE, HNGR, OLLI, AVD, SKY, SPB, PZN, AIRG, RMAX, UTI, WBS, KAR, MEC, SAIC, SAND, CMCO, ELY, NWN, MHK, MPAA, CCRN, MOD, CTHR, THG, Sold Out: FCFS, NBL, T, NLSN, EZPW, CALM, NSSC, RCKY, VNT,

For the details of National Investment Services of America, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/national+investment+services+of+america%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT) - 82,663 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.12% Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH) - 9,182 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.83% LKQ Corp (LKQ) - 48,843 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.16% PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) - 11,462 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.45% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 3,621 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.43%

National Investment Services of America, LLC initiated holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. The purchase prices were between $8.28 and $11.38, with an estimated average price of $10.12. The stock is now traded at around $11.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 109,265 shares as of 2020-12-31.

National Investment Services of America, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $115.33 and $136.73, with an estimated average price of $127.98. The stock is now traded at around $140.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 8,519 shares as of 2020-12-31.

National Investment Services of America, LLC initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $88 and $109.93, with an estimated average price of $98.61. The stock is now traded at around $109.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 7,998 shares as of 2020-12-31.

National Investment Services of America, LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $26.03. The stock is now traded at around $32.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 28,560 shares as of 2020-12-31.

National Investment Services of America, LLC initiated holding in WestRock Co. The purchase prices were between $35.02 and $45.43, with an estimated average price of $41.47. The stock is now traded at around $44.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 17,218 shares as of 2020-12-31.

National Investment Services of America, LLC initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.87 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $62.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 9,527 shares as of 2020-12-31.

National Investment Services of America, LLC added to a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp by 73.95%. The purchase prices were between $27.5 and $43.83, with an estimated average price of $36.18. The stock is now traded at around $43.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 38,182 shares as of 2020-12-31.

National Investment Services of America, LLC added to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 27.45%. The purchase prices were between $108.72 and $149, with an estimated average price of $128.51. The stock is now traded at around $158.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 11,462 shares as of 2020-12-31.

National Investment Services of America, LLC added to a holding in TCF Financial Corp by 46.33%. The purchase prices were between $24.53 and $37.45, with an estimated average price of $32.04. The stock is now traded at around $42.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 15,296 shares as of 2020-12-31.

National Investment Services of America, LLC added to a holding in eHealth Inc by 22.64%. The purchase prices were between $66.28 and $93.3, with an estimated average price of $75.85. The stock is now traded at around $70.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,691 shares as of 2020-12-31.

National Investment Services of America, LLC sold out a holding in FirstCash Inc. The sale prices were between $52.04 and $74.24, with an estimated average price of $63.58.

National Investment Services of America, LLC sold out a holding in Noble Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $8.46 and $8.46, with an estimated average price of $8.46.

National Investment Services of America, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.56.

National Investment Services of America, LLC sold out a holding in Nielsen Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $13.51 and $20.87, with an estimated average price of $16.33.

National Investment Services of America, LLC sold out a holding in EZCORP Inc. The sale prices were between $4.43 and $5.51, with an estimated average price of $5.03.

National Investment Services of America, LLC sold out a holding in Cal-Maine Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $36.56 and $40.71, with an estimated average price of $38.47.

National Investment Services of America, LLC reduced to a holding in Danaher Corp by 65.34%. The sale prices were between $212.5 and $245.46, with an estimated average price of $226.13. The stock is now traded at around $242.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.32%. National Investment Services of America, LLC still held 4,056 shares as of 2020-12-31.

National Investment Services of America, LLC reduced to a holding in Virtu Financial Inc by 37.12%. The sale prices were between $21.38 and $25.26, with an estimated average price of $23.19. The stock is now traded at around $25.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.59%. National Investment Services of America, LLC still held 82,663 shares as of 2020-12-31.

National Investment Services of America, LLC reduced to a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings by 35.83%. The sale prices were between $187.99 and $214.42, with an estimated average price of $201.24. The stock is now traded at around $212.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.36%. National Investment Services of America, LLC still held 9,182 shares as of 2020-12-31.

National Investment Services of America, LLC reduced to a holding in A-Mark Precious Metals Inc by 60.38%. The sale prices were between $25.08 and $37.4, with an estimated average price of $31.17. The stock is now traded at around $28.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.3%. National Investment Services of America, LLC still held 17,947 shares as of 2020-12-31.

National Investment Services of America, LLC reduced to a holding in Franklin Resources Inc by 56.5%. The sale prices were between $18.64 and $25.16, with an estimated average price of $22.4. The stock is now traded at around $25.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.27%. National Investment Services of America, LLC still held 34,089 shares as of 2020-12-31.

National Investment Services of America, LLC reduced to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 36.32%. The sale prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.63. The stock is now traded at around $233.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.19%. National Investment Services of America, LLC still held 6,967 shares as of 2020-12-31.