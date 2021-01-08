Elm Advisors, Llc Buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index , Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Burlingame, CA, based Investment company Elm Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, AMETEK Inc, Bank of America Corp, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index , Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Elm Advisors, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Elm Advisors, Llc owns 271 stocks with a total value of $163 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BSV, AME, BAC, GOOGL, UPS, IEV, SCHX, BA, GIS, MGRC, PFE, WMT, GOOG, ONEQ, ARW, PGR, KEYS, ESGE, ILF, AZO, ESGD, IJK, LQD, VHT, CB, BLL, DD, XOM, UNH, VZ, IJJ, IWN, VUG, VXF, XLV, BP, ED, DTE, GVA, K, NVR, NEM, DIS, WOR, EBAY, DOW, XLU, AIT, GE, HD, ORCL, TRV, VMC, IEMG, IWB, T, ABT, Y, BDX, CSCO, EMR, EXAS, LH, MAT, SPGI, QCOM, SWK, WFC, ZBH, TEL, V, PM, CTVA, EWY, GLD, IYH, SCHC, XLF, ADP, BK, EOG, EIX, NEE, MDLZ, LANC, NVS, SRE, USB, XRX, MXF, ABBV, CABO, ENR, SOXX, ATSG, AEP, ADM, GLW, EPC, FAST, ES, NOC, PPG, EIGR, EIS, EWH, ICF, MUB, SIVR, ACN, APD, MO, AEE, AXP, AMGN, AVY, COF, CLX, CTSH, DXC, CMI, DUK, ECL, EQR, F, GGG, LHX, HON, ITW, KEY, MAN, PRA, SNY, SNE, SBUX, STT, SYY, TJX, TM, VNO, WBA, WCN, EVRG, WHR, BUD, CHTR, FB, CDK, CC, KHC, CNDT, FNDF, IDU, IXUS, PBW, PFF, SCHA, TIP, VFH, VT, DOX, LUMN, CHKP, CI, TPR, DLTR, ENB, ESS, EXPE, SIVB, SLB, SLF, TEVA, TR, VOD, WAB, GHC, WDC, ASA, ADX, TRIP, PNR, KN, AVNS, JBGS, MFGP, NVT, CHX, PRSP, ALC, IFGL, IWV, XLRE,

BIL, BND, IJS, VTV, VBR, VTIP, Reduced Positions: VOO, VTI, VEU, IVV, VB, MDY, QQQ, IJR, IWR, VXUS, VO, VSS, VNQ, BRK.B, WM, BMY, VV, SCHV, MRK, KMB, DE, UNP, SPY, JNJ, PEP, WEC, AAPL, MCD, IBM, FDX, CMCSA, COST, VWO, IWM, EFA, SCZ, A, CL, EEM, AMAT, CWT, DOV, INTC, JPM, XLK, LOW, MSFT, ORI, SHW, HPQ, GPC, TGT, PYPL, KO, HPE, IWC, MMM, CMF,

For the details of ELM ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/elm+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 270,220 shares, 9.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.25% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 73,327 shares, 8.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.02% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 26,502 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.96% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 25,297 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 37,241 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.36%

Elm Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.47 and $82.9, with an estimated average price of $82.66. The stock is now traded at around $82.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,992 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Elm Advisors, Llc initiated holding in AMETEK Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.19 and $121.25, with an estimated average price of $113.03. The stock is now traded at around $123.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Elm Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.93. The stock is now traded at around $32.397000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,375 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Elm Advisors, Llc initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.78 and $176.54, with an estimated average price of $168.87. The stock is now traded at around $158.599900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Elm Advisors, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.32 and $48.43, with an estimated average price of $44.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.698000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Elm Advisors, Llc initiated holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.71 and $90.95, with an estimated average price of $86.03. The stock is now traded at around $92.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,195 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Elm Advisors, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 182.03%. The purchase prices were between $91.51 and $91.53, with an estimated average price of $91.52. The stock is now traded at around $91.511800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 6,670 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Elm Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 25.09%. The purchase prices were between $87 and $88.19, with an estimated average price of $87.58. The stock is now traded at around $87.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 12,544 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Elm Advisors, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.12%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $86.382300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,059 shares as of 2020-12-31.