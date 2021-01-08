  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Elm Advisors, Llc Buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index , Berkshire Hathaway Inc

January 08, 2021 | About: BIL -0.01% BND -0.11% IJS -1.29% BSV -0.04% AME -1.02% BAC -0.99% UPS -0.33% IEV +0.3% SCHX +0.38%

Burlingame, CA, based Investment company Elm Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, AMETEK Inc, Bank of America Corp, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index , Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Elm Advisors, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Elm Advisors, Llc owns 271 stocks with a total value of $163 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ELM ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/elm+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ELM ADVISORS, LLC
  1. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 270,220 shares, 9.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.25%
  2. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 73,327 shares, 8.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.02%
  3. BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 26,502 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.96%
  4. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 25,297 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23%
  5. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 37,241 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.36%
New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Elm Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.47 and $82.9, with an estimated average price of $82.66. The stock is now traded at around $82.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,992 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: AMETEK Inc (AME)

Elm Advisors, Llc initiated holding in AMETEK Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.19 and $121.25, with an estimated average price of $113.03. The stock is now traded at around $123.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Elm Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.93. The stock is now traded at around $32.397000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,375 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Elm Advisors, Llc initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.78 and $176.54, with an estimated average price of $168.87. The stock is now traded at around $158.599900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Europe ETF (IEV)

Elm Advisors, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.32 and $48.43, with an estimated average price of $44.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.698000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

Elm Advisors, Llc initiated holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.71 and $90.95, with an estimated average price of $86.03. The stock is now traded at around $92.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,195 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)

Elm Advisors, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 182.03%. The purchase prices were between $91.51 and $91.53, with an estimated average price of $91.52. The stock is now traded at around $91.511800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 6,670 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Elm Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 25.09%. The purchase prices were between $87 and $88.19, with an estimated average price of $87.58. The stock is now traded at around $87.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 12,544 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Elm Advisors, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.12%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $86.382300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,059 shares as of 2020-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of ELM ADVISORS, LLC.

1. ELM ADVISORS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ELM ADVISORS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ELM ADVISORS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ELM ADVISORS, LLC keeps buying

