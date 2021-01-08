Axel Capital Management, LLC Buys Livent Corp, Unity Software Inc, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA, Sells Tesla Inc, Ansys Inc, Fiverr International

New York, NY, based Investment company Axel Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Livent Corp, Unity Software Inc, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA, Palantir Technologies Inc, Albemarle Corp, sells Tesla Inc, Ansys Inc, Fiverr International, Caterpillar Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Axel Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Axel Capital Management, LLC owns 34 stocks with a total value of $290 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: U, SQM, PLTR, LAC, LIT, SLG, VNO, ASAN, PI, DKNG, CRSR, SPT,
- Added Positions: LTHM, ALB, ZBRA, EPAM, NEE, OKTA,
- Reduced Positions: TSLA, FVRR, CAT, AAPL, SQ, PYPL, MTCH, NVDA, FB, SHOP,
- Sold Out: ANSS, LULU, RCL, ARMK, CCL, LYV, COUP, GDX, INMD, HZO, GD, API, VALE, FCX, X, NYMT,
For the details of Axel Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/axel+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 45,000 shares, 10.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.86%
- Livent Corp (LTHM) - 1,685,749 shares, 10.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2007.19%
- Unity Software Inc (U) - 191,000 shares, 10.09% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Albemarle Corp (ALB) - 174,000 shares, 8.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 93.33%
- Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 15,500 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.13%
Axel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.79 and $172.29, with an estimated average price of $123.04. The stock is now traded at around $147.678400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.09%. The holding were 191,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA (SQM)
Axel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA. The purchase prices were between $32.51 and $49.74, with an estimated average price of $42.46. The stock is now traded at around $56.825100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.75%. The holding were 340,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Axel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.03 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $18.34. The stock is now traded at around $25.120700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.78%. The holding were 590,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Lithium Americas Corp (LAC)
Axel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Lithium Americas Corp. The purchase prices were between $9 and $15.86, with an estimated average price of $11.23. The stock is now traded at around $19.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.37%. The holding were 780,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT)
Axel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.07 and $62.31, with an estimated average price of $49.92. The stock is now traded at around $70.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 74,520 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)
Axel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SL Green Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.65 and $63.9, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $60.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Livent Corp (LTHM)
Axel Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Livent Corp by 2007.19%. The purchase prices were between $9.56 and $19.2, with an estimated average price of $14.13. The stock is now traded at around $21.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.41%. The holding were 1,685,749 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Albemarle Corp (ALB)
Axel Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Albemarle Corp by 93.33%. The purchase prices were between $89.29 and $149.91, with an estimated average price of $119.94. The stock is now traded at around $183.282500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.27%. The holding were 174,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)
Axel Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Zebra Technologies Corp by 325.00%. The purchase prices were between $258.81 and $384.33, with an estimated average price of $338.9. The stock is now traded at around $408.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)
Axel Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in EPAM Systems Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $308.95 and $358.48, with an estimated average price of $333.84. The stock is now traded at around $341.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Axel Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $70.29 and $77.75, with an estimated average price of $74.89. The stock is now traded at around $80.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Okta Inc (OKTA)
Axel Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Okta Inc by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $203.86 and $285.6, with an estimated average price of $238.55. The stock is now traded at around $252.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Ansys Inc (ANSS)
Axel Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ansys Inc. The sale prices were between $304.37 and $364.17, with an estimated average price of $334.96.Sold Out: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)
Axel Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $315.5 and $386.07, with an estimated average price of $347.59.Sold Out: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)
Axel Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The sale prices were between $53.12 and $84.4, with an estimated average price of $69.95.Sold Out: Aramark (ARMK)
Axel Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Aramark. The sale prices were between $27.18 and $38.48, with an estimated average price of $33.37.Sold Out: Carnival Corp (CCL)
Axel Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $12.3 and $23.57, with an estimated average price of $17.91.Sold Out: Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV)
Axel Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $48.8 and $74.68, with an estimated average price of $63.48.
