Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. Buys Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury B

Charlotte, NC, based Investment company Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Unilever NV during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Carroll Financial Associates, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. owns 1457 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SIVR, JDD, JWN, JETS, QTWO, FXI, BEPC, SNOW, URI, PINS, CRDF, LIT, MMIN, VRP, CDAY, HEXO, ILPT, IRVA, TWST, ZNTL, VTOL, IAC, VICI, MGNI, RKT, AOUT, AIV, AIV, ACWV, BKLN, BLOK, CLOU, FDIS, FNDE, FXL, IBUY, IHE, KBE, RODM, VRAI, ILMN, SWKS, PLUG, PCAR, MSTR, MCY, MGM, LDL, JNPR, SWBI, MTCH, DBD, PRMW, CRI, SAM, BBY, TVTY, UEC, XBIT, OCGN, AAP, 17R, RNG, WKHS, OPI, PSTI, TEAM, POR, JPC, UAVS, DZSI, UHS, TREX, TPX,
- Added Positions: VNLA, PULS, IVW, IWF, ISTB, SPMD, CSB, DGRW, RQI, UL, PXF, IJR, ACWI, SCHD, GSLC, IJK, IWM, IYJ, VUG, MTUM, SPEM, PHYS, IYC, IYW, OUSA, TSLA, IVV, MNA, PRFZ, PXH, QQQ, SIZE, VIG, VWO, AMD, AMZN, ADSK, EPR, NFLX, TSM, TTWO, BX, SNAP, OKTA, HACK, IJT, IWB, IWN, IWP, IYT, SCHX, VXF, XLK, MMM, ADBE, ALK, ALB, ALGN, IVZ, AMAT, BIDU, GOLD, CAT, CERN, CHKP, CVX, EOG, FITB, FCX, GPN, GOOGL, HD, HON, HUM, IDXX, INTC, IRM, LVS, LEN, NYT, PG, REGN, SKX, SCCO, LUV, SYK, TUP, IRBT, DFS, LULU, MELI, FBHS, FB, BABA, PTON, AGG, DGS, EEM, EZM, GOVT, IHI, IJJ, IJS, QUAL, RSP, SCHM, SMH, VGSH, VIGI, VTI, VTV, XAR, XBI, PLD, ABT, ATVI, A, LNT, AEE, AMX, ABC, NLY, AON, ADM, AZO, BLK, COF, KMX, CCL, CNC, FIS, CI, CTSH, CNX, STZ, COST, CCI, DHR, DISCA, DD, EMN, EIX, EA, LLY, ENB, EQIX, ESS, EXC, FHN, FISV, GS, MNST, KSU, LH, LRCX, LYV, MTB, MKL, MAR, MLM, MRVL, MED, MCHP, MU, NVDA, NGG, NI, ES, NTRS, NOC, NWBI, ORCL, PCG, PPL, PBT, BKNG, PGR, RJF, RELX, RSG, RHI, RYAAY, CRM, SRE, SCI, SPG, SIRI, TRV, STAA, SWK, SYY, TMO, VRSN, ANTM, ZBRA, RVT, NVG, MA, LDOS, BR, BKCC, V, STWD, AVGO, FAF, LYB, BAH, KMI, APO, STAG, MPC, GWRE, LDP, ABBV, NCLH, BFAM, ZTS, IQV, VEEV, LBRDK, GDDY, KHC, RACE, USFD, ASIX, BKR, SPCE, SE, GTXMQ, MRNA, LYFT, DOW, BNTX, BIV, BOTZ, IGSB, DEM, DES, DEW, DIA, EPS, FBND, FHLC, FLOT, FPE, GDXJ, GSIE, IBB, ICF, ICLN, IDU, IEMG, IHF, ITA, IWS, IXN, IYY, JPEM, MGK, MGV, MINT, MJ, MOAT, PSP, SCHB, SCHG, SPHD, SPYG, SRLN, SUB, TQQQ, VB, VBR, VCIT, VEA, VGT, VHT, VO, VOE, VOT, XHB, XHE, XLC, XLP, XSD,
- Reduced Positions: ARKG, VCSH, ARKK, IEF, AAPL, ITOT, IGOV, VOO, PRF, MSFT, SPTS, LOB, KOMP, BRK.B, SON, SLV, TLT, GLD, IEI, ITB, LOW, PKG, DMO, TSC, DGRO, FNDX, IJH, SCHR, VLUE, TFC, BAC, CSCO, KO, ED, D, DPZ, NEE, FDX, GILD, MCD, MDT, SBAC, SSB, SO, UNP, VZ, CMG, IGC, AWK, CHTR, ALLY, PCTY, SQ, COUP, ROKU, ZM, CRWD, ARKW, EFAV, FDN, HYG, IDV, PCEF, SCHF, SDIV, SHY, SOXX, VBK, VDC, XLB, XLF, AOS, CB, AES, ALE, AMN, T, ACN, AEM, ALL, AMED, HES, AEP, AFG, AIG, ARCC, AZPN, AVY, BP, SAN, BA, BMY, BKD, VIAC, CHRW, CEO, CVS, CALM, CE, CNP, CHE, CME, CHL, CIEN, C, CGNX, CL, ABEV, CAG, CNO, CACC, ENLC, DHI, DRI, DEO, EV, ECL, ETR, EL, EXPE, EXPO, FAST, THFF, F, GRMN, IT, GE, GNTX, FUL, HAIN, HOG, LHX, HA, PEAK, HCSG, HUN, IEX, INFY, IP, JKHY, KT, KEY, KMB, LII, JEF, LB, MFC, MRO, MRK, MET, MTD, MIDD, TAP, MS, NRG, NATI, NEOG, NWL, NKE, NSC, NVS, NUE, OXY, OLP, OKE, PNC, PPG, PAYX, PNFP, PXD, PII, PRAA, LIN, PRU, QCOM, DGX, REG, RIO, RBA, ROL, ROP, RY, RCL, RDS.A, RGLD, SAP, SNY, SLB, SNE, SBUX, EQNR, SPH, SU, TROW, TJX, TECH, TXN, TD, WEN, TSN, USB, X, RTX, VFC, VLO, NS, VOD, WAB, WMT, WBA, WM, WSO, WFC, EVRG, WY, WMB, WLTW, BGCP, DGICA, SMFG, TX, ET, TDG, RDS.B, DNP, HBI, DAL, TEL, FNV, CFX, LOPE, BUD, VRSK, DG, HPP, HHC, FRC, CLSK, YNDX, PRLB, NOW, PANW, TWTR, WIX, HLT, AAL, VRNS, GOOG, TWOU, CGC, SABR, WK, KRNT, TDOC, CC, PYPL, OLLI, FTV, TWLO, TTD, BL, LW, KIDS, ZS, PS, AVLR, TLRY, REZI, FOXA, ALC, UBER, WORK, PSNL, CARR, OTIS, ANGL, AOR, BIL, BND, BNDX, BSV, DNL, EEMV, EMB, EMLC, FIVG, FTCS, GDX, HYLB, IEFA, IGV, IVE, IWD, JPIN, JPST, KRE, MDY, MIDU, PDBC, PFF, RWX, SCHA, SCHC, SHYG, STIP, TIP, VNQ, VNQI, VTIP, WCLD, XLE, XLU, XLY, XSLV,
- Sold Out: SPTL, UN, DOCU, EDV, TOTL, ARNA, HSIC, BKK, BAND, HDGE, SPXU, VGLT, ADES, AMG, AEO, ASH, AUDC, VOXX, BBAR, BBD, BZH, BKH, BMTC, CAC, CAMT, CAH, CASY, CATY, CCF, LFC, CHU, CBD, VALE, SBS, BVN, OFC, CS, ATGE, DVN, UFS, EGBN, ETM, FLEX, FLO, FL, BEN, FDP, GV, HNI, IDA, JCPNQ, KEX, LEG, LPSN, MDU, MFA, MTG, VIVO, MUR, NFG, NOV, NJR, ON, PAAS, PRK, PBR, RLI, SJW, SPNS, STE, SHOO, VIV, TOT, TAC, WGO, WYNN, NAD, UTF, DIAX, CSII, WU, SPR, ZAGG, TLFP, PEB, OAS, GMLP, SXC, REGI, COOP, GLIBA, MPLX, CORR, TPH, NRZ, PFSI, HDS, HOFSQ, 15R, NAVI, PE, HRTG, ANET, BSGM, CRCQQ, MOMO, XHR, NTLA, MEDP, VVV, VST, CARS, SGH, MBIN, NMRK, TRTN, AMRX, BLV, BSCK, EBND, PHB, QAI, SGOL, SPIB, USO, USRT, VCLT, VSS, ZROZ,
- ISHARES TRUST (USMV) - 2,022,745 shares, 11.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14%
- Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 522,111 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 357,126 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.92%
- ISHARES TRUST (MTUM) - 294,232 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.34%
- Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) - 878,963 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 309.40%
Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $7.33 and $9.14, with an estimated average price of $8.32. The stock is now traded at around $8.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 39,387 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR)
Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.88 and $25.74, with an estimated average price of $23.66. The stock is now traded at around $24.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF (JETS)
Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.51 and $23.59, with an estimated average price of $20.2. The stock is now traded at around $22.210100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,091 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO)
Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Q2 Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.65 and $128.99, with an estimated average price of $108.36. The stock is now traded at around $125.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,891 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Nordstrom Inc (JWN)
Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Nordstrom Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.1 and $31.87, with an estimated average price of $21.26. The stock is now traded at around $34.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,002 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC)
Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.76 and $58.83, with an estimated average price of $48.44. The stock is now traded at around $61.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,004 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA)
Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 309.40%. The purchase prices were between $50.37 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.44. The stock is now traded at around $50.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 878,963 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS)
Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 59.18%. The purchase prices were between $49.83 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $49.91. The stock is now traded at around $49.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 286,605 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 263.04%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $64.520100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 65,954 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)
Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 40.63%. The purchase prices were between $51.16 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.37. The stock is now traded at around $51.591000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 145,987 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD)
Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 50.82%. The purchase prices were between $33.24 and $40.57, with an estimated average price of $37.22. The stock is now traded at around $42.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 146,066 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatil (CSB)
Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatil by 155.69%. The purchase prices were between $38.65 and $50.29, with an estimated average price of $44.6. The stock is now traded at around $52.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 51,018 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)
Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $44.43 and $46.57, with an estimated average price of $45.41.Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)
Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.Sold Out: Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV)
Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $148.97 and $157.74, with an estimated average price of $153.29.Sold Out: SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL)
Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF. The sale prices were between $49.07 and $49.5, with an estimated average price of $49.32.Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $197.6 and $251.6, with an estimated average price of $224.96.Sold Out: ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 ETF (SPXU)
Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $5.92 and $9.19, with an estimated average price of $7.13.
