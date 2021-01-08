Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. Buys Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury B

Charlotte, NC, based Investment company Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Unilever NV during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Carroll Financial Associates, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. owns 1457 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



ARKG, VCSH, ARKK, IEF, AAPL, ITOT, IGOV, VOO, PRF, MSFT, SPTS, LOB, KOMP, BRK.B, SON, SLV, TLT, GLD, IEI, ITB, LOW, PKG, DMO, TSC, DGRO, FNDX, IJH, SCHR, VLUE, TFC, BAC, CSCO, KO, ED, D, DPZ, NEE, FDX, GILD, MCD, MDT, SBAC, SSB, SO, UNP, VZ, CMG, IGC, AWK, CHTR, ALLY, PCTY, SQ, COUP, ROKU, ZM, CRWD, ARKW, EFAV, FDN, HYG, IDV, PCEF, SCHF, SDIV, SHY, SOXX, VBK, VDC, XLB, XLF, AOS, CB, AES, ALE, AMN, T, ACN, AEM, ALL, AMED, HES, AEP, AFG, AIG, ARCC, AZPN, AVY, BP, SAN, BA, BMY, BKD, VIAC, CHRW, CEO, CVS, CALM, CE, CNP, CHE, CME, CHL, CIEN, C, CGNX, CL, ABEV, CAG, CNO, CACC, ENLC, DHI, DRI, DEO, EV, ECL, ETR, EL, EXPE, EXPO, FAST, THFF, F, GRMN, IT, GE, GNTX, FUL, HAIN, HOG, LHX, HA, PEAK, HCSG, HUN, IEX, INFY, IP, JKHY, KT, KEY, KMB, LII, JEF, LB, MFC, MRO, MRK, MET, MTD, MIDD, TAP, MS, NRG, NATI, NEOG, NWL, NKE, NSC, NVS, NUE, OXY, OLP, OKE, PNC, PPG, PAYX, PNFP, PXD, PII, PRAA, LIN, PRU, QCOM, DGX, REG, RIO, RBA, ROL, ROP, RY, RCL, RDS.A, RGLD, SAP, SNY, SLB, SNE, SBUX, EQNR, SPH, SU, TROW, TJX, TECH, TXN, TD, WEN, TSN, USB, X, RTX, VFC, VLO, NS, VOD, WAB, WMT, WBA, WM, WSO, WFC, EVRG, WY, WMB, WLTW, BGCP, DGICA, SMFG, TX, ET, TDG, RDS.B, DNP, HBI, DAL, TEL, FNV, CFX, LOPE, BUD, VRSK, DG, HPP, HHC, FRC, CLSK, YNDX, PRLB, NOW, PANW, TWTR, WIX, HLT, AAL, VRNS, GOOG, TWOU, CGC, SABR, WK, KRNT, TDOC, CC, PYPL, OLLI, FTV, TWLO, TTD, BL, LW, KIDS, ZS, PS, AVLR, TLRY, REZI, FOXA, ALC, UBER, WORK, PSNL, CARR, OTIS, ANGL, AOR, BIL, BND, BNDX, BSV, DNL, EEMV, EMB, EMLC, FIVG, FTCS, GDX, HYLB, IEFA, IGV, IVE, IWD, JPIN, JPST, KRE, MDY, MIDU, PDBC, PFF, RWX, SCHA, SCHC, SHYG, STIP, TIP, VNQ, VNQI, VTIP, WCLD, XLE, XLU, XLY, XSLV, Sold Out: SPTL, UN, DOCU, EDV, TOTL, ARNA, HSIC, BKK, BAND, HDGE, SPXU, VGLT, ADES, AMG, AEO, ASH, AUDC, VOXX, BBAR, BBD, BZH, BKH, BMTC, CAC, CAMT, CAH, CASY, CATY, CCF, LFC, CHU, CBD, VALE, SBS, BVN, OFC, CS, ATGE, DVN, UFS, EGBN, ETM, FLEX, FLO, FL, BEN, FDP, GV, HNI, IDA, JCPNQ, KEX, LEG, LPSN, MDU, MFA, MTG, VIVO, MUR, NFG, NOV, NJR, ON, PAAS, PRK, PBR, RLI, SJW, SPNS, STE, SHOO, VIV, TOT, TAC, WGO, WYNN, NAD, UTF, DIAX, CSII, WU, SPR, ZAGG, TLFP, PEB, OAS, GMLP, SXC, REGI, COOP, GLIBA, MPLX, CORR, TPH, NRZ, PFSI, HDS, HOFSQ, 15R, NAVI, PE, HRTG, ANET, BSGM, CRCQQ, MOMO, XHR, NTLA, MEDP, VVV, VST, CARS, SGH, MBIN, NMRK, TRTN, AMRX, BLV, BSCK, EBND, PHB, QAI, SGOL, SPIB, USO, USRT, VCLT, VSS, ZROZ,

ISHARES TRUST (USMV) - 2,022,745 shares, 11.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14% Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 522,111 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 357,126 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.92% ISHARES TRUST (MTUM) - 294,232 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.34% Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) - 878,963 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 309.40%

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $7.33 and $9.14, with an estimated average price of $8.32. The stock is now traded at around $8.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 39,387 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.88 and $25.74, with an estimated average price of $23.66. The stock is now traded at around $24.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.51 and $23.59, with an estimated average price of $20.2. The stock is now traded at around $22.210100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,091 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Q2 Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.65 and $128.99, with an estimated average price of $108.36. The stock is now traded at around $125.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,891 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Nordstrom Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.1 and $31.87, with an estimated average price of $21.26. The stock is now traded at around $34.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,002 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.76 and $58.83, with an estimated average price of $48.44. The stock is now traded at around $61.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,004 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 309.40%. The purchase prices were between $50.37 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.44. The stock is now traded at around $50.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 878,963 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 59.18%. The purchase prices were between $49.83 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $49.91. The stock is now traded at around $49.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 286,605 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 263.04%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $64.520100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 65,954 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 40.63%. The purchase prices were between $51.16 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.37. The stock is now traded at around $51.591000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 145,987 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 50.82%. The purchase prices were between $33.24 and $40.57, with an estimated average price of $37.22. The stock is now traded at around $42.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 146,066 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatil by 155.69%. The purchase prices were between $38.65 and $50.29, with an estimated average price of $44.6. The stock is now traded at around $52.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 51,018 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $44.43 and $46.57, with an estimated average price of $45.41.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $148.97 and $157.74, with an estimated average price of $153.29.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF. The sale prices were between $49.07 and $49.5, with an estimated average price of $49.32.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $197.6 and $251.6, with an estimated average price of $224.96.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $5.92 and $9.19, with an estimated average price of $7.13.