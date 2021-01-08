  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Onto Innovation Expands its 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference Schedule

January 08, 2021 | About: NYSE:ONTO -2.1%


Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) today announced that due to high demand for one-on-one meetings, the Company has expanded its participation schedule. Onto Innovation’s presentation will be webcast live at 4:15 p.m. EST on January 13, 2021. Michael Plisinski, chief executive officer, and Steven Roth, chief financial officer, will now be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference on January 13, 14, 15, 2021. To schedule a meeting please contact your Needham salesperson.



The 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference will be held virtually January 11 – 15, 2021. The presentation material utilized for the conference, and both the live and archived webcast of presentation, will be made available on the investor relations page of Onto Innovation’s website at [url="]investors.ontoinnovation.com[/url].



About Onto Innovation Inc.



Onto Innovation is a leader in process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of leading-edge technologies that include: Un-patterned wafer quality; 3D metrology spanning chip features from nanometer scale transistors to large die interconnects; macro defect inspection of wafers and packages; metal interconnect composition; factory analytics; and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging. Our breadth of offerings across the entire semiconductor value chain helps our customers solve their most difficult yield, device performance, quality, and reliability issues. Onto Innovation strives to optimize customers’ critical path of progress by making them smarter, faster and more efficient. Headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Onto Innovation supports customers with a worldwide sales and service organization. Additional information can be found at [url="]www.ontoinnovation.com[/url].



