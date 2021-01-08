Allstate to Discuss Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings With Investors

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) will conduct a conference call and webcast at 9 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, to discuss fourth quarter 2020 earnings.The company plans to file a current report on Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission announcing quarterly results at or after 4:15 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, Feb. 3. To view Allstate’s quarterly results after their filing, including the earnings release and investor supplement, visit the SEC website at [url="]www.sec.gov[/url]. These materials will be available by about 5 p.m. Eastern at [url="]www.allstateinvestors.com[/url]. The company’s 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K will be filed with the SEC later in February.You can access the investor webcast at [url="]www.allstateinvestors.com[/url]. A replay will be posted shortly after the call ends. A list of preliminary dates and times for future earnings calls/webcasts is on the [url="]Allstate+investor+website[/url].To receive alerts about Allstate, enroll on the “Email Alerts” section of [url="]www.allstateinvestors.com[/url]. You can also get RSS feeds of news releases at [url="]www.allstatenewsroom.com[/url].Financial information, including material announcements about The Allstate Corporation, is routinely posted on [url="]www.allstateinvestors.com[/url].

