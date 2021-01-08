Live Current Signs Marketing Agreement with Think Ink Marketing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2021 / Live Current Media, Inc. ("Live Current" or the "Company") (OTCQB:LIVC) announces that it has signed an agreement with Think Ink Marketing Data & Email Services, Inc. ("Think Ink") to provide public relations services in an effort to increase public awareness of the Company and its products and securities. The agreement is for six months with either party having the right to terminate upon thirty-day notice. The Company has budgeted up to $10,000 per month for the marketing services of Think Ink including online banner and native ads.

Think Ink is a California-based marketing firm established in 1991 that provides its customers with a complete range of marketing services that span both digital and direct mail venues. With its digital services ranging from data appending, email marketing and pay-per-click online banner and native ads, Think Ink helps its clients to reach a large network of potential investors.

In addition, the Company announces that it has granted 1,600,000 incentive stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants. The stock options shall be exercisable at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of two years from the date of issue.

