MERGER ALERT - FIII and CLA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Mergers of these Companies

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2021 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

Forum Merger III Corporation (NASDAQ:FIII)

Merger Announcement: December 13, 2020

Transaction Details: Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will be named Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. and will continue to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the new ticker symbol, "ELMS."

To learn more about the FIII investigation and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna2/forum-merger-iii-corporation-information-request-form

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NYSE:CLA)

Agreement Announcement: December 22, 2020

Transaction Details: Upon closing of the business combination, the combined company will operate as Ouster, Inc., and is expected to remain listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "OUST". The public stockholders of Colonnade will own 11% of post-close OUST.

To learn more about the CLA investigation and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna2/colonnade-acquisition-corp-information-request-form

