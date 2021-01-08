  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Zions Bancorporation Announces Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release Dates

January 08, 2021 | About: NAS:ZION -2.54%


Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ: ZION) announced its expected earnings release dates for the fiscal first, second, third and fourth quarters of 2021. Zions expects to report its financial results on the following dates and times:



For the fiscal period







Earnings Release Conference Call Date and Time



First Quarter 2021







April 19, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. MT)



Second Quarter 2021







July 19, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. MT)



Third Quarter 2021







October 18, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. MT)



Fourth Quarter 2021







January 18, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. MT)



Forward-looking and other material information may be discussed on these conference calls.



Media representatives, analysts and the public are invited to listen to the conference call. Approximately three weeks prior to the calls, information on how to access these calls can be found on the company's website at [url="]zionsbancorporation.com[/url]. The webcast will be archived and available for 30 days after the call is completed.



Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation's premier financial services companies with annual net revenue of $2.8 billion in 2019 and more than $75 billion of total assets. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. The Bank is a consistent recipient of national and state-wide customer survey awards in small and middle-market banking, as well as a leader in public finance advisory services and Small Business Administration lending, recently ranking as the 9th largest provider in the U.S. of the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program loans. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at zionsbancorporation.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210108005455/en/


