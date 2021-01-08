  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Univest Financial Corporation to Hold Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Earnings Call

January 08, 2021 | About: UVSP -1.99%

SOUDERTON, Pa., Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Financial Corporation ( UVSP), parent company of Univest Bank and Trust Co. and its insurance, investment and equipment finance subsidiaries, announced it will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and year end 2020 earnings on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Earnings are scheduled to be released after the close of the market on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.

Pre-registration
Telephone participants may avoid any delays by pre-registering for the call using the following link to receive a special dial-in number and PIN.

Conference Call registration link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10150871/e00405b3c0

Audio
Dial in number: 1-888-338-6515
Note: Participants who are unable to pre-register should dial in a few minutes prior to the start time.

Replay
Dial in number: 1-877-344-7529
Conference ID: 10150871
Available until: February 28, 2021

About Univest Financial Corporation
Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP), including its wholly-owned subsidiary Univest Bank and Trust Co., Member FDIC, has approximately $6.4 billion in assets and $3.8 billion in assets under management and supervision through its Wealth Management lines of business at September 30, 2020. Headquartered in Souderton, Pa. and founded in 1876, the Corporation and its subsidiaries provide a full range of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities and nonprofit organizations primarily in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Univest delivers these services through a network of more than 50 offices in southeastern Pennsylvania extending to the Lehigh Valley and Lancaster, as well as in New Jersey and Maryland and online at www.univest.net.

Contact:
Brian J. Richardson
Univest Financial Corporation
Chief Financial Officer
215-721-2446 | [email protected]

