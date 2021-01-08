  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
SRPT EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. – SRPT

January 08, 2021 | About: NAS:SRPT -51.29%


Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) resulting from allegations that Sarepta may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.



On January 7, 2021, after market hours, Sarepta announced its gene therapy as a one-time treatment for the rare disorder Duchenne muscular dystrophy failed to show benefits compared with a placebo. Sarepta’s shares dropped almost 49.7%, or $83.95, from closing at $168.95 on January 7, 2021 to open at $85.00 on January 8, 2021.



Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of Sarepta shareholders. If you purchased securities of Sarepta please visit the firm’s website at [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.rosenlegal.com%2Fcases-register-2018.html[/url] to join the securities action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at [email protected] or [email protected].



Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fthe-rosen-law-firm[/url] or on Twitter: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2Frosen_firm[/url] or on Facebook: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Frosenlawfirm[/url].



Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.



Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210108005519/en/


