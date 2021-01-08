  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call â€“ Friday, February 26th, 2021, 10 a.m. ET

January 08, 2021 | About: RHP +0.16%

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (: RHP) (the “Company”), a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets, announced today that it will release its fourth quarter 2020 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 26, 2021. Management will hold a conference call to discuss the quarter's results at 10:00 a.m. ET of the same day.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 973-935-8756 and use conference ID 7189891. The call will be available for replay through March 26, 2021 by dialing 800-585-8367 and using conference ID 7189891. This call is also being webcast and can be accessed at Ryman Hospitality Properties’ Investor Relations website at http://ir.rymanhp.com.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company’s core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space. These convention center resorts operate under the Gaylord Hotels brand and are managed by Marriott International. The Company also owns two adjacent ancillary hotels and a small number of attractions managed by Marriott International for a combined total of 10,110 rooms and more than 2.7 million square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space in top convention and leisure destinations across the country. The Company’s Entertainment segment includes a growing collection of iconic and emerging country music brands, including the Grand Ole Opry; Ryman Auditorium, WSM 650 AM; Ole Red and Circle, a country lifestyle media network the Company owns in a joint-venture partnership with Gray Television. The Company operates its Entertainment segment as part of a taxable REIT subsidiary.

*The Company is the sole owner of Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center. It is the majority owner and managing member of the joint venture that owns Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center.

Investor Relations Contacts:Media Contacts:
Mark Fioravanti, President & Chief Financial OfficerShannon Sullivan, Vice President Corporate and Brand Communications
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.
(615) 316-6588(615) 316-6725
[email protected][email protected]

~or~~or~
Todd Siefert, Senior Vice President Corporate Finance & TreasurerRobert Winters
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.Alpha IR Group
(615) 316-6344(929) 266-6315
[email protected][email protected]


