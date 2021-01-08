  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Lamar Advertising Company to Release Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 Operating Results

January 08, 2021 | About: LAMR -0.68%

BATON ROUGE, La., Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company ( “LAMR”) will release its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 26, 2021. Lamar will host a conference call on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. (central time) to discuss the Company’s results and answer questions relating to company operations.

Instructions for dialing into Lamar’s conference call are provided below:

All Callers: 1-334-777-6991 or 1-800-338-4880
Passcode: 65248056


Replay: 1-334-323-0140 or 1-877-919-4059
Passcode: 31632466
Available through Friday March 5, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. eastern time


Live Webcast: www.lamar.com
Webcast Replay: www.lamar.com
Available through Friday March 5, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. eastern time


Company Contact: Buster Kantrow
Director of Investor Relations
(225) 926-1000
[email protected]
