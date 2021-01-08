Lamar Advertising Company to Release Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 Operating Results

BATON ROUGE, La., Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company ( “LAMR”) will release its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 26, 2021. Lamar will host a conference call on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. (central time) to discuss the Company’s results and answer questions relating to company operations.
Instructions for dialing into Lamar’s conference call are provided below:
All Callers:
1-334-777-6991 or 1-800-338-4880
Passcode:
65248056
Replay:
1-334-323-0140 or 1-877-919-4059
Passcode:
31632466
Available through Friday March 5, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. eastern time
Disclaimers: GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker, a dealer, or a registered investment adviser. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, investment advice or recommendations. The gurus may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC.
Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.