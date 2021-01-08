RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against SolarWinds Corporation

BERWYN, Pa., Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased SolarWinds Corporation ("SolarWinds" or the "Company") (NYSE: SWI) securities during the period from February 24, 2020 through December 15, 2020 inclusive (the "Class Period").

SolarWinds shareholders may, no later than March 5, 2021 move the Court for appointment as a lead plaintiff of the Class.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants misrepresented and concealed that: (1) since mid-2020, SolarWinds' Orion monitoring products had a vulnerability that allowed hackers to compromise the server upon which the products ran; (2) SolarWinds' update server had an easily accessible password; and (3) consequently, SolarWinds' customers, including the Federal Government, Microsoft, Cisco, and Nvidia, were vulnerable to hacks.

Investors allegedly began to learn the truth on Dec. 13, 2020 when Reuters reported Russian hackers had infiltrated the U.S. Treasury and Commerce departments' systems by tampering with SolarWinds updates.

Then, on Dec. 14, 2020 SolarWinds confirmed the vulnerability was inserted in its Orion monitoring products and existed in updates released between March and June 2020.

On Dec. 15, 2020, Reuters reported that (1) a security researcher alerted SolarWinds last year that anyone could access the company's update server by using the password "solarwinds123," and (2) a cyber security expert noticed that even days after SolarWinds knew their software was compromised the malicious updates were still available for download.

Significantly, shortly before these events unfolded and caused SolarWinds shares to crater, two investors controlling a majority of SolarWinds' board of directors sold $285 million of SolarWinds shares.

