PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

PPG to Acquire "The VersaFlex Family of Companies"

January 08, 2021 | About: NYSE:PPG -1.68%

PR Newswire

KANSAS CITY, Kan., Jan. 8, 2021

KANSAS CITY, Kan., Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The VersaFlex Family of Companies ("VersaFlex") announced it has reached a definitive agreement to be acquired by PPG (NYSE: PPG). VersaFlex is a manufacturer specializing in polyurea, epoxy, polyurethanes, custom plural component equipment, and geotechnical & insulation foams. Lazard Middle Market served as exclusive financial advisor to VersaFlex. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

(PRNewsfoto/The VersaFlex Companies)

VersaFlex is a trusted partner that understands and meets its customers' needs with proven and innovative protective coatings and foams. "We are excited to join PPG, a global paint and coatings leader, with its world-class resources and leading-edge technologies. Their high standards and commitment to deliver sustainable value to their customers will be a benefit for our customers' continued success," said Rob Pawlak, VersaFlex President.

About VersaFlex
The trusted brands of VersaFlex Incorporated, Raven Lining Systems, Milamar Coatings and Specialty Products (SPI) were brought together to form "The VersaFlex Family of Companies." We are a leading provider of specialty coatings, linings, technical foams and custom plural component equipment for the Industrial, Water & Wastewater, Transportation Infrastructure, Flooring, Oil & Gas and Geo-Technical segments. Our mission is to continue to deliver world class innovative solutions to our customers, solving their toughest protection, rehabilitation and insulation challenges.

https://www.versaflex.com

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™
At PPG (NYSE: PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $15.1 billion in 2019. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ppg-to-acquire-the-versaflex-family-of-companies-301203535.html

SOURCE The VersaFlex Companies


