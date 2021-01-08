Sabre Corp (SABR) President and CEO Sean E Menke Sold $1.3 million of Shares

President and CEO of Sabre Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Sean E Menke (insider trades) sold 100,000 shares of SABR on 01/08/2021 at an average price of $12.53 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

Sabre Corp is a travel technology company. It primarily engages in the air global distribution system market. The company also has an IT solutions division that focuses on the airline and travel agent end markets. Sabre Corp has a market cap of $3.99 billion; its shares were traded at around $12.570000 with and P/S ratio of 1.77. The dividend yield of Sabre Corp stocks is 2.21%. Sabre Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 2.50% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 6 severe warning signs with Sabre Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Sean E Menke sold 100,000 shares of SABR stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $11.93. The price of the stock has increased by 5.36% since.

