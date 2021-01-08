Chewy Inc (CHWY) CFO Mario Jesus Marte Sold $1.6 million of Shares

CFO of Chewy Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mario Jesus Marte (insider trades) sold 17,134 shares of CHWY on 01/06/2021 at an average price of $90.91 a share. The total sale was $1.6 million.

Chewy Inc has a market cap of $39.97 billion; its shares were traded at around $96.870000 with and P/S ratio of 6.05. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Chewy Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Sumit Singh sold 5,000 shares of CHWY stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $100.4. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.52% since.

CEO Sumit Singh sold 148,444 shares of CHWY stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $84.7. The price of the stock has increased by 14.37% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 17,134 shares of CHWY stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $90.91. The price of the stock has increased by 6.56% since.

CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 45,692 shares of CHWY stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $100.4. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.52% since.

CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 65,011 shares of CHWY stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $84.7. The price of the stock has increased by 14.37% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Technology Officer Satish Mehta sold 11,912 shares of CHWY stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $90.91. The price of the stock has increased by 6.56% since.

General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 11,422 shares of CHWY stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $91. The price of the stock has increased by 6.45% since.

General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 22,844 shares of CHWY stock on 12/22/2020 at the average price of $103.41. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.32% since.

Principal Accounting Officer Stacy Bowman sold 10,583 shares of CHWY stock on 12/22/2020 at the average price of $108.34. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.59% since.

Director James A Star sold 22,500 shares of CHWY stock on 12/17/2020 at the average price of $99.45. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.59% since.

