Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg Sold $1 million of Shares

CEO of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Eric J. Jr. Lindberg (insider trades) sold 25,000 shares of GO on 01/06/2021 at an average price of $40.47 a share. The total sale was $1 million.
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp has a market cap of $3.64 billion; its shares were traded at around $38.690000 with a P/E ratio of 40.74 and P/S ratio of 1.24. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. .
CEO Recent Trades:
- CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of GO stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $40.47. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.4% since.
- CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of GO stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $39.29. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.53% since.
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 50,000 shares of GO stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $40.25. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.88% since.
- Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 100,000 shares of GO stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $40. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.28% since.
- Director Thomas F Herman sold 2,000 shares of GO stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $38.74. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.13% since.
- See Remarks Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of GO stock on 12/11/2020 at the average price of $37.53. The price of the stock has increased by 3.09% since.
