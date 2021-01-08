  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Lci Industries Inc (LCII) President & CEO Jason Lippert Sold $1.4 million of Shares

January 08, 2021 | About: LCII -2.07%

President & CEO of Lci Industries Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jason Lippert (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of LCII on 01/06/2021 at an average price of $140 a share. The total sale was $1.4 million.

LCI Industries Inc supplies domestically and internationally components for the original equipment manufacturers of recreational vehicles and adjacent industries including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo. LCI Industries Inc has a market cap of $3.5 billion; its shares were traded at around $139.000000 with a P/E ratio of 25.37 and P/S ratio of 1.35. The dividend yield of LCI Industries Inc stocks is 2.02%. LCI Industries Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 22.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated LCI Industries Inc the business predictability rank of 4.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with LCI Industries Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of LCII stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $140. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.71% since.
  • President & CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of LCII stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $135. The price of the stock has increased by 2.96% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Group President - Aftermarket Jamie Schnur sold 6,653 shares of LCII stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $129.5. The price of the stock has increased by 7.34% since.

For the complete insider trading history of LCII, click here

.

