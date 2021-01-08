Quanex Building Products Corp (NX) President & CEO George Laverne Wilson Sold $556,776 of Shares

President & CEO of Quanex Building Products Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) George Laverne Wilson (insider trades) sold 22,200 shares of NX on 01/07/2021 at an average price of $25.08 a share. The total sale was $556,776.

Quanex Building Products Corp manufactures engineered products such as window components that include flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, solar panel sealants & precision-formed metal & wood products. Quanex Building Products Corp has a market cap of $833.830 million; its shares were traded at around $25.400000 with a P/E ratio of 21.54 and P/S ratio of 1.00. The dividend yield of Quanex Building Products Corp stocks is 1.26%. Quanex Building Products Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 5.60% over the past ten years.

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO George Laverne Wilson sold 15,000 shares of NX stock on 12/11/2020 at the average price of $22.01. The price of the stock has increased by 15.4% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

Senior VP, CFO & Treasurer Scott M. Zuehlke sold 12,500 shares of NX stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $22.32. The price of the stock has increased by 13.8% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP General Counsel, Secretary Paul Cornett sold 1,500 shares of NX stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $22.31. The price of the stock has increased by 13.85% since.

Director Susan F Davis sold 25,423 shares of NX stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $22.75. The price of the stock has increased by 11.65% since.

Executive Chairman William C Griffiths sold 63,850 shares of NX stock on 12/24/2020 at the average price of $22.51. The price of the stock has increased by 12.84% since.

Executive Chairman William C Griffiths sold 125,269 shares of NX stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $22.63. The price of the stock has increased by 12.24% since.

