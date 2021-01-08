Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) President and CEO Michael Haack Sold $722,842 of Shares

President and CEO of Eagle Materials Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael Haack (insider trades) sold 6,731 shares of EXP on 01/06/2021 at an average price of $107.39 a share. The total sale was $722,842.

Eagle Materials Inc supplies building products which are used in residential, industrial, commercial, and infrastructure construction. Its segments include Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants. Eagle Materials Inc has a market cap of $4.73 billion; its shares were traded at around $113.000000 with a P/E ratio of 31.49 and P/S ratio of 3.05. The dividend yield of Eagle Materials Inc stocks is 0.18%. Eagle Materials Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 12.80% over the past ten years.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Michael Haack sold 6,731 shares of EXP stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $107.39. The price of the stock has increased by 5.22% since.

President and CEO Michael Haack sold 9,230 shares of EXP stock on 12/30/2020 at the average price of $102. The price of the stock has increased by 10.78% since.

President and CEO Michael Haack sold 20,000 shares of EXP stock on 12/17/2020 at the average price of $100. The price of the stock has increased by 13% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP and CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,603 shares of EXP stock on 12/11/2020 at the average price of $98.5. The price of the stock has increased by 14.72% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP, Controller William R Devlin sold 11,947 shares of EXP stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $109.55. The price of the stock has increased by 3.15% since.

SVP, Controller William R Devlin sold 2,208 shares of EXP stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $103.53. The price of the stock has increased by 9.15% since.

EVP & General Counsel James H Graass sold 5,000 shares of EXP stock on 12/30/2020 at the average price of $102. The price of the stock has increased by 10.78% since.

EVP & General Counsel James H Graass sold 10,000 shares of EXP stock on 12/24/2020 at the average price of $98.9. The price of the stock has increased by 14.26% since.

Director Ed H Jr Bowman sold 1,396 shares of EXP stock on 12/11/2020 at the average price of $98.98. The price of the stock has increased by 14.16% since.

