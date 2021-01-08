US Indexes Close With Gains for the Week

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 31,097.97 on Friday with a gain of 56.84 points or 0.18%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,824.68 for a gain of 20.89 points or 0.55%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 13,201.98 for a gain of 134.50 points or 1.03%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 21.68 for a loss of 0.69 points or -3.08%.

For the week and year to date, the Nasdaq gained 2.4%, the S&P 500 gained 1.8% and the Dow Jones gained 1.6%.

Friday's market movers

U.S. indexes closed with gains for the first week of 2021. Friday's closing gains showed a four-day streak for most indexes and more record highs.

The December jobs report was the top headline of the day. Highlights from the report included the following:

Total non-farm payrolls decreased by 140,000 following an increase of 336,000 and missing the estimate of 112,000.

The unemployment rate was unchanged at 6.7%.

Private non-farm payrolls decreased by 95,000 following an increase of 417,000 and missing the estimate of 115,000.

Average hourly earnings increased 0.8% in December and 5.1% year over year.

Average weekly hours were basically unchanged at 34.7 versus 34.8.

Government payrolls decreased by 45,000.

The participation rate was unchanged at 61.5%.

Manufacturing payrolls increased to 38,000 from 35,000.

On Friday, fallouts continued from Wednesday's riots. The Capitol police chief resigned. A Capitol police officer died from injuries. President Trump acknowledged the presidential loss in a Twitter video. He also said he would not attend the inauguration of Joe Biden. Nancy Pelosi spoke with the Department of Defense about Trump's decision-making capabilities. House Democrats also have plans for impeachment efforts.

In other news:

Pfizer (PFE) gained 0.19% on news that its vaccine is working on variant strains. Biden also says he wants to release all available vaccine doses for Americans.

The U.S. said it would not apply tariffs on French luxury goods in hopes of gaining some bargaining power after the country after France began new digital service taxes.

Cullinan Oncology (CGEM) gained 42.4% in its initial public offering.

Wholesale inventories were unchanged in November following an increase of 1.3%.

The weekly Baker Hughes oil rig count showed nine rigs added in the U.S., 58 added in Canada and a decrease of four internationally.

Consumer Credit outstanding increased by $15.27 billion in November following an increase of $4.54 billion.

Across the board:

Consumer discretionary led the day's gains.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) +15.57%

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) +7.84%

Small-cap stocks

In small caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,091.66 for a loss of 5.23 points or -0.25%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,190.26 for a loss of 9.55 points or -0.80%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 14,545.14 for a gain of 43.99 points or 0.30%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 9,494.36 for a loss of 83.56 points or -0.87%.

Other notable indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,416.37 for a loss of 4.70 points or -0.19%; the S&P 100 at 1,747.33 for a gain of 12.54 points or 0.72%; the Nasdaq 100 at 13,105.20 for a gain of 165.63 points or 1.28%; the Russell 3000 at 2,299.30 for a gain of 10.86 points or 0.47%; the Russell 1000 at 2,163.49 for a gain of 11.34 points or 0.53%; the Wilshire 5000 at 40,076.30 for a gain of 177.46 points or 0.44%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 711.51 for a loss of 3.30 points or -0.46%.

