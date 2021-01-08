  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Truefg, Llc Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells Microsoft Corp

January 08, 2021 | About: IVW +1.01% MSFT +0.61%

Investment company Truefg, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Truefg, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Truefg, Llc owns 30 stocks with a total value of $165 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TRUEFG, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/truefg%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TRUEFG, LLC
  1. BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 117,712 shares, 16.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43%
  2. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 797,298 shares, 16.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.19%
  3. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 178,219 shares, 12.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.42%
  4. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 375,192 shares, 12.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52%
  5. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 545,467 shares, 10.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.96%
Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Truefg, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $64.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,436 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Truefg, Llc reduced to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 29.98%. The sale prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.16. The stock is now traded at around $219.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Truefg, Llc still held 1,149 shares as of 2020-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of TRUEFG, LLC. Also check out:

1. TRUEFG, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. TRUEFG, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TRUEFG, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TRUEFG, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)