Truefg, Llc Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells Microsoft Corp

Investment company Truefg, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Truefg, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Truefg, Llc owns 30 stocks with a total value of $165 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: SPAB, SPIB, SPDW, VTV, SPSB, IVV, IVW, AGG, BND, SPLG, IGSB, IXUS,

SPAB, SPIB, SPDW, VTV, SPSB, IVV, IVW, AGG, BND, SPLG, IGSB, IXUS, Reduced Positions: IJH, IJR, MSFT, AAPL, EFA, LQD, ITOT, SPMD,

For the details of TRUEFG, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/truefg%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 117,712 shares, 16.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 797,298 shares, 16.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.19% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 178,219 shares, 12.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.42% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 375,192 shares, 12.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52% SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 545,467 shares, 10.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.96%

Truefg, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $64.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,436 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Truefg, Llc reduced to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 29.98%. The sale prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.16. The stock is now traded at around $219.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Truefg, Llc still held 1,149 shares as of 2020-12-31.