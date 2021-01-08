Creative Financial Designs Inc Buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Sells ISHARES TRUST, FedEx Corp, SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

Investment company Creative Financial Designs Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, ISHARES TRUST, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, sells ISHARES TRUST, FedEx Corp, SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF, WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund, Genuine Parts Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Creative Financial Designs Inc . As of 2020Q4, Creative Financial Designs Inc owns 1176 stocks with a total value of $401 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IUSB, FDIS, FPE, RODM, EWU, FOUR, PXH, GNRC, CSTL, IBUY, VRAI, REM, ENPH, PPG, ARKW, RAD, AIO, HYMB, NET, MTCH, LVS, LYFT, IPAY, XLB, MAR, FMB, LIT, BTT, VV, IRDM, FIXD, SLQD, SPLV, WYNN, LTPZ, GMF, EWY, GSIE, HYLS, IEI, IWS, JETS, BIGC, RWO, TFI, XMLV, XSLV, IIPR, CMS, FCEL, MGM, RGEN, TRMB, WLL, BDJ, ATEC, KNDI, LAC, WKHS, RNG, MGNI, AZD, DNL, CVNA, RDFN, EQH, TRTN, CHWY, NTY0, IAC, BCS, RKT, FSR, AGZ, BIL, DLS,

VONG, SCHO, IUSV, ISTB, JKH, VYM, BIV, IEFA, BDX, CAT, VTEB, VCSH, AMZN, VXF, MBB, FXN, JPST, VBK, QQQ, AMGN, FBND, IWC, SCHZ, CRM, IVW, SUB, ABBV, EEM, VB, VWO, AAPL, BIIB, ESGU, FXH, GOVT, SHYG, USMV, EFG, SCHR, SPLG, IWM, SMB, SPIB, CHKP, ZM, ITOT, VBR, VO, QCOM, APPN, IVV, VLUE, XLRE, NFG, GOOG, CGW, DEM, DSI, IYW, MGK, MUB, SKYY, USRT, VCIT, VSS, VTI, XBI, XLI, CPST, PAYX, PLUG, BBN, BABA, BNDX, CAPE, CIBR, CLOU, CWB, FTEC, FV, IEF, IJK, IJS, IWP, IWR, IYC, SHM, VPU, VWOB, XLE, AEP, BA, CF, CCL, CLF, GILD, GS, FUL, HBAN, JPM, LEG, LMT, NEM, LIN, RCL, SIRI, LUV, SYY, UVV, WMT, WBA, WM, GDV, TSLA, FEYE, SHOP, ROKU, CRWD, IMVT, AGG, ARKK, BOND, BOTZ, CHIQ, DGRO, EFV, ESGE, FEZ, FINX, GDX, HYG, IAGG, IAU, IDU, IEMG, IGV, IHI, IVE, IWD, IYR, LQD, MILN, SCHG, SCHP, SCHV, SLV, SMH, SPTL, SPY, USHY, VEU, VGSH, VGT, VIG, VOE, VOO, XAR, XLV, AES, ASML, AWR, WTRG, ATO, CVS, CWT, FUN, C, CL, STZ, LLY, ERIC, FLIR, NEE, FMBH, FCX, GE, WELL, IBM, SJM, VIAV, LNC, MRVL, MS, NFLX, NWN, NUE, ODFL, PFE, PSEC, REGN, SJW, SLB, SPG, SBUX, UL, X, WPC, DIS, WFC, CLM, CRF, UTF, GGN, MA, LLNW, ETJ, FTNT, TRNO, ST, HRZN, KMI, ZNGA, TCPC, PSX, MRCC, STOR, QRVO, ETSY, PYPL, TEAM, NTNX, SPOT, SONO, DELL, DOW, CTVA, ARKG, BND, CWI, FIVG, IJJ, ITB, IWF, IWN, LMBS, MCHI, PTLC, QYLD, RWR, SCHC, SJNK, SLYV, SMDV, SPEM, SPMD, TLT, VHT, VMBS, VNQ, XLU, XLY, Reduced Positions: MTUM, FDX, LGLV, HEDJ, GPC, IJH, IJR, DE, MDYG, DFS, DBC, XMMO, MDT, SLYG, INTC, FBT, VEA, ORCL, FVC, HYS, IJT, SRVR, PSA, SIZE, SPSB, VUG, MO, K, PG, USB, MMM, VIAC, FRT, GD, KR, TR, VZ, PINS, ESGD, FHLC, GBIL, SUSC, TIP, CCJ, CVX, KO, CTSH, CMCSA, MSFT, ZUO, FSKR, DKNG, ACWV, FVD, FYX, GLD, QUAL, USIG, APD, AMT, ABC, BP, BRK.B, CAKE, CSCO, DXC, DRI, RHP, LHX, HUM, MCD, MRK, MSI, NDSN, OKE, PH, PEP, TGT, TSN, RDS.B, FTF, DAL, FSK, TWLO, IQ, BJ, FDN, FTSM, FXL, IDV, JNK, NEAR, PFF, SCZ, SHY, SUSB, VIS, VTIP, XLK, ABT, ACN, ADBE, AON, AZN, BAC, BSX, BMY, CNI, CI, CCEP, COST, DEO, D, DOV, ETN, ECL, EMR, F, HDB, HRL, ITW, ICE, JNJ, LANC, MRO, SPGI, NVDA, NVS, PEIX, NTR, PUK, O, RELX, SWK, TSM, TMO, GWW, ZBH, EBAY, BUD, AVGO, DG, GM, FET, FB, ZTS, AAL, PAYC, VNOM, NVTA, RMR, CWH, AFIN, DOCU, ALC, UBER, AMLP, DIA, DWLD, IGM, IWO, MINT, PID, QTEC, RSP, SCHF, SDY, SPSM, SPYG, SPYV, VGLT, XLF,

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG) - 78,131 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.54% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 192,491 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.57% JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JPST) - 297,235 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.69% BTC iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH) - 36,058 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.58% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 87,667 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%

Creative Financial Designs Inc initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.67 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $54.1. The stock is now traded at around $54.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 117,232 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Creative Financial Designs Inc initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.23 and $71.61, with an estimated average price of $66.35. The stock is now traded at around $74.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 12,365 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Creative Financial Designs Inc initiated holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.15 and $20.31, with an estimated average price of $19.77. The stock is now traded at around $20.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 28,653 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Creative Financial Designs Inc initiated holding in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.02 and $28.69, with an estimated average price of $27.23. The stock is now traded at around $29.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 15,638 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Creative Financial Designs Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.89 and $29.72, with an estimated average price of $27.35. The stock is now traded at around $31.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,729 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Creative Financial Designs Inc initiated holding in Shift4 Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.82 and $75.4, with an estimated average price of $60.21. The stock is now traded at around $71.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,866 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Creative Financial Designs Inc added to a holding in CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 38.59%. The purchase prices were between $51.37 and $51.47, with an estimated average price of $51.42. The stock is now traded at around $51.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 122,582 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Creative Financial Designs Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 28.58%. The purchase prices were between $52.83 and $62.19, with an estimated average price of $58.36. The stock is now traded at around $63.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 111,530 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Creative Financial Designs Inc added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 28.07%. The purchase prices were between $51.16 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.37. The stock is now traded at around $51.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 117,927 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Creative Financial Designs Inc added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 25.42%. The purchase prices were between $78.88 and $92.1, with an estimated average price of $87.07. The stock is now traded at around $94.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 60,552 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Creative Financial Designs Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 29.90%. The purchase prices were between $57.61 and $69.71, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $71.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 61,055 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Creative Financial Designs Inc added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 267400.00%. The purchase prices were between $227.47 and $252.09, with an estimated average price of $239.1. The stock is now traded at around $255.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,675 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Creative Financial Designs Inc sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.

Creative Financial Designs Inc sold out a holding in Quidel Corp. The sale prices were between $174.44 and $283.45, with an estimated average price of $221.18.

Creative Financial Designs Inc sold out a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The sale prices were between $154.03 and $207.79, with an estimated average price of $175.39.

Creative Financial Designs Inc sold out a holding in LHC Group Inc. The sale prices were between $195.65 and $231.49, with an estimated average price of $212.8.

Creative Financial Designs Inc sold out a holding in Premier Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $16.15 and $23.15, with an estimated average price of $20.39.

Creative Financial Designs Inc sold out a holding in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5. The sale prices were between $18.48 and $22.42, with an estimated average price of $20.51.

Creative Financial Designs Inc reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 48.39%. The sale prices were between $141.23 and $162.85, with an estimated average price of $153.43. The stock is now traded at around $167.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.54%. Creative Financial Designs Inc still held 13,373 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Creative Financial Designs Inc reduced to a holding in FedEx Corp by 90.7%. The sale prices were between $255.2 and $301.45, with an estimated average price of $277.38. The stock is now traded at around $244.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. Creative Financial Designs Inc still held 629 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Creative Financial Designs Inc reduced to a holding in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 46.75%. The sale prices were between $105.25 and $120.39, with an estimated average price of $115.01. The stock is now traded at around $120.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. Creative Financial Designs Inc still held 15,553 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Creative Financial Designs Inc reduced to a holding in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 94.61%. The sale prices were between $57.79 and $66.77, with an estimated average price of $63.94. The stock is now traded at around $68.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Creative Financial Designs Inc still held 648 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Creative Financial Designs Inc reduced to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 38.28%. The sale prices were between $188.36 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $210.55. The stock is now traded at around $240.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Creative Financial Designs Inc still held 5,910 shares as of 2020-12-31.