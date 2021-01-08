  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Noranda Income Fund Achieves 2020 Zinc Production Guidance

January 08, 2021 | About: TSX:NIF.UN +1.72%

TORONTO, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noranda Income Fund (TSX:NIF.UN) (the “Fund”) today announced that its electrolytic zinc processing facility (the “Processing Facility”) located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Québec, has met its 2020 zinc metal production guidance of between 260,000 and 270,000 tonnes. Zinc metal production increased 2.1% to 268,387 tonnes from 262,965 tonnes in 2019.

2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
The Fund expects to report its full financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 at the end of February 2021.

Noranda Income Fund is an income trust whose units trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “NIF.UN”. Noranda Income Fund owns the electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets (the “Processing Facility”) located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Québec. The Processing Facility is the second-largest zinc processing facility in North America and the largest zinc processing facility in eastern North America, where the majority of zinc customers are located. It produces refined zinc metal and various by-products from sourced zinc concentrates. The Processing Facility is operated and managed by Canadian Electrolytic Zinc Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Glencore Canada Corporation. Further information about Noranda Income Fund can be found at: www.norandaincomefund.com.

