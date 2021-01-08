  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Amerant Bancorp Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call January 29, 2021

January 08, 2021 | About: NAS:AMTB -1.24%

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTB and AMTBB) (the “Company”), today announced it will report fourth quarter 2020 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 29. Millar Wilson, Chief Executive Officer, and Carlos Iafigliola, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call, joined by Miguel Palacios, Chief Business Officer, that morning at 9:30 AM ET to discuss the Company’s financial and operating results for the quarter.

The conference call will be webcast live online and may be accessed through the investor relations section of the Amerant Bancorp Inc.’s website, www.amerantbank.com. The live conference call may also be accessed by dialing 866-987-6807 or 630-652-5946 (international). The conference ID number is 9558279. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company's website for approximately one month.

Conference Call Details

Domestic Dial-in for Live Call: 1-866-987-6807
International Dial-in for Live Call: 1-630-652-5946
Conference ID: 9558279
Webcast: https://investor.amerantbank.com

About Amerant Bancorp Inc.

Amerant Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A. (the “Bank”), Amerant Investments, Inc., Amerant Trust, N.A. and Elant Bank and Trust Ltd. The Company provides individuals and businesses in the U.S., as well as select international clients, with deposit, credit and wealth management services. The Bank, which has operated for over 40 years, is the largest community bank headquartered in Florida. The Bank operates 25 banking centers – 18 in South Florida, 7 in the Houston, Texas area, and loan production offices in Dallas, Texas and New York, New York. For more information, please visit www.amerantbank.com ​or https://investor.amerantbank.com.

CONTACTS:

Investors
[email protected]
(305) 460-8728

Media
[email protected]
(305) 441-8414


