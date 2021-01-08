  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Certain DWS Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Distributions

January 08, 2021 | About: NYSE:KTF -0.69% NYSE:KSM -0.09%


The DWS closed-end funds listed below announced today their regular monthly distributions.



Details are as follows:



January Monthly Dividends



Declaration – 1/08/2021



Ex-Date – 1/15/2021



Record – 1/19/2021



Payable – 1/29/2021



Fund



Ticker



Dividend Per Share



Prior Dividend Per Share



DWS Municipal Income Trust



KTF



$0.0420



$0.0420



DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust



KSM



$0.0440



$0.0440



Important Information



DWS Municipal Income Trust. Bond investments are subject to interest-rate, credit, liquidity and market risks to varying degrees. When interest rates rise, bond prices generally fall. Credit risk refers to the ability of an issuer to make timely payments of principal and interest. Municipal securities are subject to the risk that litigation, legislation or other political events, local business or economic conditions or the bankruptcy of the issuer could have a significant effect on an issuer’s ability to make payments of principal and/or interest. The market for municipal bonds may be less liquid than for taxable bonds and there may be less information available on the financial condition of issuers of municipal securities than for public corporations. Investing in derivatives entails special risks relating to liquidity, leverage and credit that may reduce returns and/or increase volatility. Leverage results in additional risks and can magnify the effect of any gains or losses. Although the fund seeks income that is exempt from federal income taxes, a portion of the fund’s distributions may be subject to federal, state and local taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.



DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust. Bond investments are subject to interest-rate, credit, liquidity and market risks to varying degrees. When interest rates rise, bond prices generally fall. Credit risk refers to the ability of an issuer to make timely payments of principal and interest. Municipal securities are subject to the risk that litigation, legislation or other political events, local business or economic conditions or the bankruptcy of the issuer could have a significant effect on an issuer’s ability to make payments of principal and/or interest. The market for municipal bonds may be less liquid than for taxable bonds and there may be less information available on the financial condition of issuers of municipal securities than for public corporations. Investing in derivatives entails special risks relating to liquidity, leverage and credit that may reduce returns and/or increase volatility. Leverage results in additional risks and can magnify the effect of any gains or losses. Although the fund seeks income that is exempt from federal income taxes, a portion of the fund’s distributions may be subject to federal, state and local taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.



Closed-end funds, unlike open-end funds, are not continuously offered. There is a one-time public offering and once issued, shares of closed-end funds are bought and sold in the open market through a stock exchange. Shares of closed-end funds frequently trade at a discount to the net asset value. The price of a fund’s shares is determined by a number of factors, several of which are beyond the control of the fund. Therefore, the fund cannot predict whether its shares will trade at, below or above net asset value.



Past performance is no guarantee of future results.



This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.



“War, terrorism, economic uncertainty, trade disputes, public health crises (including the recent pandemic spread of the novel coronavirus) and related geopolitical events could lead to increased market volatility, disruption to US and world economies and markets and may have significant adverse effects on the fund and their investments.”



NOT FDIC/ NCUA INSURED • MAY LOSE VALUE • NO BANK GUARANTEE


NOT A DEPOSIT • NOT INSURED BY ANY FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AGENCY



DWS Distributors, Inc.


222 South Riverside Plaza


Chicago, IL 60606-5808


[url="]www.dws.com+%0A[/url]
Tel (800) 621-1148


© 2021 DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA. All rights reserved



The brand DWS represents DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and any of its subsidiaries such as DWS Distributors, Inc. which offers investment products or DWS Investment Management Americas, Inc. and RREEF America L.L.C. which offer advisory services. (R-080556-1) (1/21)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210108005396/en/


