Solar Capital Ltd. Schedules the Release of its Financial Results for the Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2020

January 08, 2021 | About: SLRC -0.56%

NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Capital Ltd. (the “Company”) ( SLRC) today announced that it will release its financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 after the close of the financial markets.

The Company will host an earnings conference call and audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

All interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing (844) 889-7786 approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the call, international callers should dial (661) 378-9930. Participants should reference Solar Capital Ltd. and the participant passcode of 5479705 when prompted. A telephone replay will be available until March 11, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 and using the passcode 5479705. International callers should dial (404) 537-3406. This conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed by all interested parties through Solar Capital’s website, www.solarcapltd.com. To listen to the webcast, please go to the Company's website prior to the start of the call to register and download any necessary audio software. For those who are not able to listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the webcast will be available soon after the call.

ABOUT SOLAR CAPITAL LTD.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. A specialty finance company with expertise in several niche markets, the Company primarily invests directly and indirectly in leveraged, U. S. middle market companies in the form of cash flow senior secured loans including first lien and second lien debt instruments and asset-based loans including senior secured loans collateralized on a first lien basis primarily by current assets.

Contact:

Solar Capital Ltd.
Richard Pivirotto
646-308-8770

