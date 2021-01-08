  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Ford Motor Company Announces Details for Fourth-Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

January 08, 2021 | About: NYSE:F -0.66%


Ford Motor Company and Ford Motor Credit Company will release their fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 financial results at 4:05 p.m. EST on Thursday, Feb. 4.



At 5 p.m. EST the same day, Jim Farley, president and chief executive officer; John Lawler, chief financial officer; and other members of Ford’s senior management team will host a conference call to discuss the results. Representatives of the investment community will be able to ask questions on the call.



The presentation and supporting material will be available at [url="]www.shareholder.ford.com[/url].



Ford Earnings Call Thursday, Feb. 4 at 5 p.m. EST





Toll free: 1.877.870.8664





International: 1.970.297.2423





Password: Ford Earnings





Webcast: [url="]www.shareholder.ford.com[/url]



Replay After 8 p.m. EST Feb. 4, through Feb. 10





Toll free: 1.855.859.2056





International: 1.404.537.3406





Conference ID: 1360173





Webcast: [url="]www.shareholder.ford.com[/url]



About Ford Motor Company



Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification; mobility solutions, including self-driving services; and connected services. Ford employs approximately 187,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit [url="]www.corporate.ford.com[/url].



For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and video, visit [url="]www.media.ford.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210108005544/en/


