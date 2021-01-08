Ford Motor Company Announces Details for Fourth-Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Ford Motor Company and Ford Motor Credit Company will release their fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 financial results at 4:05 p.m. EST on Thursday, Feb. 4.
At 5 p.m. EST the same day, Jim Farley, president and chief executive officer; John Lawler, chief financial officer; and other members of Ford’s senior management team will host a conference call to discuss the results. Representatives of the investment community will be able to ask questions on the call.
The presentation and supporting material will be available at [url="]www.shareholder.ford.com[/url].
About Ford Motor Company
Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification; mobility solutions, including self-driving services; and connected services. Ford employs approximately 187,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit [url="]www.corporate.ford.com[/url].
For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and video, visit [url="]www.media.ford.com[/url].
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 9 Warning Signs with NYSE:F. Click here to check it out.
- NYSE:F 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of NYSE:F
- Peter Lynch Chart of NYSE:F
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210108005544/en/