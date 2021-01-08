Natuzzi and The Vita Group Enter Into Agreement for the Purchase of I.M.P.E. S.p.A., an Italian Foam Manufacturer













Today, Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE: NTZ) (“Natuzzi”) and The Vita Group (or “Vita”) announced that they have entered into an agreement whereby Vita Italy S.r.l., a wholly owned subsidiary of The Vita Group, will acquire I.M.P.E. S.p.A., a wholly owned subsidiary of Natuzzi based in Naples, Italy.The site, which will be known as Vita Italy, manufactures polyurethane foam for the furniture and bedding industry in Italy. It has 32 employees and production capabilities of 20k tonnes per annum.The sale of I.M.P.E. S.p.A. is for a value of €6.1 million, subject to customary purchase price adjustments and warranties. The transaction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2021 and is subject to customary closing conditions.Chairman and CEO, Pasquale Natuzzi, commented: “Speaking on behalf of The Vita Group, Group CEO Ian Robb said: “Founded in 1959 by Pasquale Natuzzi, Natuzzi S.p.A. is Italy’s largest furniture house and one of the most important global players in the furniture industry with an extensive manufacturing footprint and a global retail network. Natuzzi is the European lifestyle best-known brand in the upholstered furnishings sector worldwide (Brand Awareness Monitoring Report - Ipsos 2018) and has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 13, 1993. Always committed to social responsibility and environmental sustainability, Natuzzi S.p.A. is ISO 9001 and 14001 certified (Quality and Environment), OHSAS 18001 certified (Safety on the Workplace) and FSC® certified (Forest Stewardship Council).The Vita Group is Europe’s leading flexible foam solutions provider. Built on 70 years of heritage, Vita develops, manufactures and markets a wide range of value added and differentiated flexible polyurethane foam and Talalay latex and flooring products.Vita's three divisions – Comfort, Technical and Flooring – cater for customers across a broad set of industries including Bed-in-the-Box mattresses and bedding, furniture, hygiene and medical, mobility, construction and flooring. The company's pan-European operating base is well positioned to serve local, regional and multi-national customers across Europe and provide innovative and value-added products and applications across the world.Vita has responded to the urgent need for products and materials to support healthcare, care homes, medical and hygiene applications during the COVID-19 emergency. The Company is currently delivering products for medical mattresses, filters for ventilators, PPE mask inserts, and many other healthcare relate products. For more information, please visit [url="]www.thevitagroup.com[/url]

