Interface, Inc. Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

January 08, 2021 | About: TILE -1.49%

Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm before January 11, 2021; click here to submit trade information

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Interface, Inc. ( TILE) investors that acquired shares between March 2, 2018 and September 28, 2020. Investors have until January 11, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email, or click here to join the case.

The investigation focuses on whether Interface issued misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Interface is the subject of an press release distributed by the SEC on September 28, 2020. This SEC release, titled, “Interface and Two Former Executives Charged With Accounting and Disclosure Violations,” states that “[t]he SEC’s order against Interface, Inc. . . . finds that in multiple quarters in 2015 and 2016, the company made unsupported, manual accounting adjustments that were not compliant with GAAP.” On September 29, 2020, shares of Interface dropped in intraday trading, based on this news.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 11, 2021.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
[email protected]
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising

ti?nf=ODEyMzA4OSMzOTExMzU1IzIxOTU1Mjc=
dc1897ed-357e-4b48-8486-876e18cfd651

