PR Newswire
DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2021
DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE:NYSE:AON), the leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions, plans to announce fourth quarter and full year 2020 results on Friday, February 5th, 2021 in a news release to be issued at 5:00 am Central Time. Greg Case, CEO, will host a conference call at 7:30 am Central Time on Friday February 5th, 2021. The conference call will be broadcast live through Aon's website at www.aon.com. A replay will be available shortly after the live webcast. The earnings release and supplemental slide presentation will be available on Aon's web site at www.aon.com.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 3 Warning Signs with NYSE:AON. Click here to check it out.
- NYSE:AON 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of NYSE:AON
- Peter Lynch Chart of NYSE:AON
About Aon
Aon plc (NYSE:NYSE:AON) Aon is a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions. Our 50,000 colleagues in 120 countries empower results for clients by using proprietary data and analytics to deliver insights that reduce volatility and improve performance.
Follow Aon on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aon_plc
Sign up for News Alerts: http://aon.mediaroom.com/index.php?s=58
Investor Contact:
Investor Relations
[email protected]
+1 312-381-3310
Media Contact:
Jason Gertzen
[email protected]
+1 312-381-3024
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aon-announces-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301203581.html
SOURCE Aon plc